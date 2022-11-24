We Are Thankful For You

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Transitions
 4 days ago
Without you, Today’s Transitions wouldn’t be what it is today. From our quarterly magazine to our weekly newsletters, we hope you find our site a helpful resource to help you live an exceptional, intentional second half of life. We interview community members and professionals to talk about everything from finding your passion to making your best snack. We want to offer ideas around living your best now.

We hope that our content helps you transition to different phases of life. Read about how people are getting inspired by changing the way they work and volunteer or search different ways of living.

We strive to offer easy-to-navigate, comprehensive home and caregiving directories to help you help yourself or others. Also search on this site for health solutions, which range from stopping inner ear balance issues to putting on your walking shoes.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Today’s Transitions.

P.S. Looking for some events to attend this December? Check out our Louisville and Cincinnati area happenings guides.

Living Options: Warm Up With Friends

Do the shorter days make you feel like you are more alone? Perhaps it’s time to move to an active community of like-aged individuals? These living options allow you to stay active and independent without the regular maintenance of a house. Some communities offer gyms, artistic rooms, and food...
Healthy Foods Made Healthier

Eating fruits and vegetables is good for us, we know this for a fact. But, did you know there are ways to make your healthy foods even healthier? Follow some of these tips to make healthy eating easier and maximize the nutritional punch of the foods you are eating. Purchase...
Susan Rademacher: What I Know Now

Editor, author, landscape architect, consultant, parks curator — Susan Rademacher’s resume includes all of these accomplishments. She is former president and executive director of Louisville’s Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and in January she returned to the Louisville area to serve as executive director of River Heritage Conservancy’s Origin Park, a 600+ acre park stretching along the Southern Indiana shoreline. To add to her impressive list of achievements, Susan received the 2022 Historic Preservation Medal from the Garden Club of America.
Volunteer Spotlight: Elmer Lucille Allen And Her Mural

The fall magazine theme is Motivation and our featured volunteer, Elmer Lucille Allen, totally exemplifies this. She lived through a boat rescue from her grandmother’s home, still standing, during the 1937 Flood when she was 5 years old. This is represented on the Smoketown mural by a painting of her grandmother’s house and raindrops. Other images include the faces of her grandmother and mother, her lifelong best friend Loretta Manson whom she lost to cancer, her using a “balance” in a lab (she was the first Black professional hired by Brown Forman as a chemist, where she worked for 30 years). After this career she went back to school at UofL and became an expert in fiber arts; her work has been displayed at the Carnegie Center, the Speed Museum, and other places (also on the mural). The furthest image to the right is of Elmer at her current age, designing a ceramic teapot, which was another specialty of hers.
Coach Scott Davenport: Make A Game Plan for Life

Motivation is the driving force behind many of our life pursuits. It’s an essential part of developing and attaining goals in work, relationships, and even making sure you get in your daily steps. Searching out new ways to stay motivated during times when you feel particularly passive can be tricky. Those are the moments we could all use a little behind-the-scenes support — or a tiny shoulder angel whispering inspirational quotes in our ear. So, who better to give us a dose of encouragement than Coach Scott “Scotty” Davenport, Bellarmine University’s men’s head basketball coach.
An Antiquarian With A Story

A visit with Antiquarian Steve Tipton is an interior design tutorial, history lesson, a series of raucous tales, and even a ghost story all rolled into one. Steve, now 74, has been buying, selling, and appraising antiques since he was 16 and says he bought his first Gainsborough chair for $150.
Getting On Your High Horse

Kentucky is horse country, but not everyone in the state has had a love affair with equine. Due to their size, horses can often be a little intimidating to people. If you’ve always been curious about horses, saddle yourself up for this guide to getting to know these galloping beauties.
Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

