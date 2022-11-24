ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard, CA

Comments / 2

Leslie Dorthia Mueller
3d ago

Well don’t go to prison and you wouldn’t have this problem. Who cares if they are depressed. They want a cookie and milk before bed also? Get a grip.

Reply
2
marinlocalnews.com

‘Blackface’ picture posted in Marin DA’s office, wrongful termination lawsuit filed

A $3 million lawsuit surrounding a “blackface” picture posted in the Marin County District Attorney’s office has been filed against District Attorney Lori Frugoli. Former Marin County Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones filed the suit alleging he was fired because of the color or his skin and the picture played a part in creating a hostile work environment that resulted in his termination.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Advocate

Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son

From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Philly Man Will Serve Life in Prison For Double Murder During Sonoma County Cannabis Deal

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Lee Randolph, 36 years old of Philadelphia, was sentenced today by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The Defendant was convicted after jury trial of all charges, special allegations and enhancements, which included use of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing  near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways.  Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.   The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 21-24

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 746 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

SF cops want to let robots shoot people, but supes will be dubious

The Board of Supes will consider a long-debated plan allowing the police to use military-style weapons—and in the latest version, the cops want to allow robots to shoot people. Sup. Aaron Peskin has been working for months on developing a policy on police use of special military-style weapons, and...

