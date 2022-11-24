Read full article on original website
marinlocalnews.com
‘Blackface’ picture posted in Marin DA’s office, wrongful termination lawsuit filed
A $3 million lawsuit surrounding a “blackface” picture posted in the Marin County District Attorney’s office has been filed against District Attorney Lori Frugoli. Former Marin County Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones filed the suit alleging he was fired because of the color or his skin and the picture played a part in creating a hostile work environment that resulted in his termination.
Advocate
Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son
From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
mendofever.com
Philly Man Will Serve Life in Prison For Double Murder During Sonoma County Cannabis Deal
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Lee Randolph, 36 years old of Philadelphia, was sentenced today by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The Defendant was convicted after jury trial of all charges, special allegations and enhancements, which included use of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways. Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
postnewsgroup.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Phone Scammers Threaten Arrest to Get Money
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, saying there’s a warrant for their arrest and they will be arrested unless they pay them money. The sheriff’s office says on its...
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
Solano County Sheriff's Deputy involved in deadly Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning, officials with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Solano County Sheriff's K9 deputy and a Fairfield Police Department...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 21-24
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 746 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
KCRA.com
Robbery suspect dead after shooting at Solano County deputy in Fairfield, authorities say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a shootout with a Solano County sheriff's deputy in Fairfield Sunday morning, authorities said. Authorities were responding to an armed robbery at a business in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a release.
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect arrested after hijacking, crashing Muni bus in San Francisco, police say
After assaulting the driver, the suspect drove the bus to 19th and Guerrero, hitting hitting at least 10 vehicles along the way.
Suspect arrested after biting 2, injuring another inside San Francisco home, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive. Two victims with bite wounds were discovered, along with one victim with other injuries.
48hills.org
SF cops want to let robots shoot people, but supes will be dubious
The Board of Supes will consider a long-debated plan allowing the police to use military-style weapons—and in the latest version, the cops want to allow robots to shoot people. Sup. Aaron Peskin has been working for months on developing a policy on police use of special military-style weapons, and...
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
$178K worth of camera equipment stolen in armed robbery at San Francisco store
Nearly $180,000 in merchandise was stolen from a camera shop in a lightning-fast armed robbery near San Francisco's Union Square.
NBC Bay Area
Plea Deal Reached in Santa Cruz Teen Fentanyl Case, But Questions Hang Over Investigation
After a year of pleading not guilty to 16 felony counts including sex crimes against multiple minors and providing them drugs, 24-year-old Michael Russell, originally from San Jose, agreed to a plea deal Tuesday. Russell, who is currently in custody awaiting sentencing, is now pleading no contest to seven similar...
