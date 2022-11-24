Read full article on original website
Pleasant Valley Football upsets top seed Foothill to win section title
PALO CEDRO, Calif. - No. 3 Pleasant Valley Football upset top seed Foothill 10-7 to win the Division II Northern Section Championship. With the win, the Vikings' revenge tour is complete. PV lost to Enterprise and Foothill in the regular season. It knocked off the Hornets in last week's semifinals. The Vikings defense helped seal the win against the Cougars.
Orland Football stays undefeated, wins first section championship since 2011
Orland Football knocked off UPrep 33-19 in the Division III Section Championship. The 13-0 Trojans advance to the state playoffs. Orland Football stays undefeated, wins first section championship since 2011. Orland Football knocked off UPrep 33-19 in the Division III Section Championship. The 13-0 Trojans advance to the state playoffs.
Palo Cedro, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches
Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week. People in Chico preparing as winter storm approaches. Dozens of leaf piles are starting to form as fall comes to a close and people prepare for rain this week.
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday
Several small businesses said they saw more than double the number of people shopping this Saturday compared to other weekends. Shoppers pack the streets of Chico for Small Business Saturday. Several small businesses said they saw more than double the number of people shopping compared to other weekends.
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
Hundreds participate in Redding’s first Turkey Trot since 2019
REDDING, Calif. - Many people came out for the Turkey Trot in Redding Thursday morning. The six-mile run started at 8:30 a.m. and the two-mile fun run and walk started at 8:45 a.m. This was the first Turkey Trot since 2019 due to the pandemic. More than 1,000 runners signed...
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday
A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
