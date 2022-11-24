Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Charlie Sykes: GOP waiting around for someone else to take care of Trump for them
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the likely outcome of the Trump organization tax scheme trial, Jack Smith’s work so far as special counsel, and why Pence is an essential witness in the January 6 investigation. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
The ongoing fight for women’s rights
MSNBC Contributor and Dean at The Clinton School Of Public Service, Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the upcoming Women’s Voice Summit hosted by Hillary Clinton, the impact of women voters, and the ongoing fight for economic equality. Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee
In 2021, Rep. Diana DeGette served as an Impeachment Manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump. "My main goal was to begin to get that evidence out there," she says. Even though there’s been recent reports of disagreements among the January 6th Committee’s staffers as they wrap up their investigation of the insurrection, Rep. DeGette notes that they’ve “gotten a lot of evidence” and “a lot of information” will be unveiled by their work. “I think that…just the evidence that came out in the hearings really impacted the midterm elections,” she tells Ali Velshi. “It showed the real danger that our democracy was in and Americans rose up and said ‘We’re not gonna have that in our country.’”Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.
One might think it wise for Donald Trump to sit out of the 2024 race – but as much as anyone rolls their eyes at him and the stained legacy he left behind, Ali Velshi has a stern warning: “This is not a joke. Donald Trump’s candidacy isn’t something to laugh off and hope will go away if we stop looking at it. He’s been here before and he left a trail of division and destruction in his wake.” Velshi takes a look at some of the reasons why so many Americans think another Trump run for president is such a bad idea for the nation.Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Anti-LGBTQ posts surge online after Colorado Springs shooting
Media Matters president Angelo Carusone shares how the far-right is using the Club Q attack to incite violence against the LGBTQ community. “They are operationalizing this hate,” he tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.Nov. 27, 2022.
Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike
Four rail unions are back at the table after rejecting their deals with the railroads, trying to work out new agreements before the Dec. 9 deadline.
MSNBC
I'm surprised anyone is still surprised by Trump's actions: Jonathan Greenblatt
Former President Donald Trump held a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The Anti-Defamation League's Jonathan Greenblatt discusses Trump's meeting.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
'It’s beyond Trump': Testing the MAGA factor in Rep. McCarthy’s Speaker bid and Georgia’s Senate race
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the lingering fallout from Donald Trump’s controversial dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, how the Georgia Senate runoff will be a referendum on the MAGA agenda, and how Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to become House Speaker will shape his strategy to court far-right Republican Congressional leaders.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Kellyanne Conway sits for deposition with Jan. 6 committee
Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to former President Trump, is sitting for a deposition with the January 6 committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
How Reagan brought the Cold War to a peaceful victory
Author and Executive Director of the Clements Center for National Security, William Inboden, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, The Cold War, and the World on the Brink'.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: This is your Republican Party; this is why you keep losing elections
Former President Donald Trump held a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The Morning Joe panel discusses the dinner and the larger GOP refusal to call out Trump's actions and its impact on elections for Republicans.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former president Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who is known for his racist and anti-semitic agenda, for dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. Alicia Menendez sat down with political analysts on American Voices to discuss what this dinner could mean for Trump’s re-election bid, as he’s already alienated himself from large factions of the Republican party. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Still looking for GOP backing, McCarthy pitches another stunt
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is still short on the Republican support he’ll need to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the next Congress. The GOP leader is also still looking for ways to impress members of his conference, especially on the far right. To that end, McCarthy last...
MSNBC
Why far-right Republicans came up short in Arizona’s elections
At face value, Arizona’s political machinery is working largely as it should. The day after the state’s gubernatorial race was called, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to congratulate her, and the day before Thanksgiving, the incumbent welcomed Hobbs to his office, assuring the public that there would be an orderly transition between administrations.
MSNBC
White House denounces Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier
Now Legal In Ohio w/o Rx— Pain Relief So Powerful... Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Ohio Approves Powerful Pain Reliever: 'You Only Need 1'. Prime Prometics /. SPONSORED. 5 Eyelash Tips For Mature Women. EnergyBillCruncher...
MSNBC
Mike Pompeo’s passive-aggressive road to the national spotlight
Spend enough time on Twitter and you’ll inevitably see references to “subtweeting.” The precise meaning of the term varies a bit, but the Merriam-Webster definition is as good as any: “a usually mocking or critical tweet that alludes to another Twitter user without including a link to the user’s account and often without directly mentioning the user’s name.”
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.28.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola won re-election in Alaska last week, defeating former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin. The Republican enjoyed Donald Trump’s backing, but she fell far short anyway. * On a related note, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski also...
Comments / 0