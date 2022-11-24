ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trump’s offensive against Jack Smith takes an incoherent turn

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former wasted little time lashing out. But as we discussed last week, the Republican focused more on the process and less on the person. For example, Trump described the Justice Department’s move as...
MSNBC

Barbara McQuade: Questioning Pence is ‘no-brainer’ for DOJ

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the likely outcome of the Trump organization tax scheme trial, Jack Smith’s work so far as special counsel, and why Pence is an essential witness in the January 6 investigation. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

The ongoing fight for women’s rights

MSNBC Contributor and Dean at The Clinton School Of Public Service, Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss the upcoming Women’s Voice Summit hosted by Hillary Clinton, the impact of women voters, and the ongoing fight for economic equality. Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC

Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee

In 2021, Rep. Diana DeGette served as an Impeachment Manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump. "My main goal was to begin to get that evidence out there," she says. Even though there’s been recent reports of disagreements among the January 6th Committee’s staffers as they wrap up their investigation of the insurrection, Rep. DeGette notes that they’ve “gotten a lot of evidence” and “a lot of information” will be unveiled by their work. “I think that…just the evidence that came out in the hearings really impacted the midterm elections,” she tells Ali Velshi. “It showed the real danger that our democracy was in and Americans rose up and said ‘We’re not gonna have that in our country.’”Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Americans think Donald Trump will be a bad candidate. This might be why.

One might think it wise for Donald Trump to sit out of the 2024 race – but as much as anyone rolls their eyes at him and the stained legacy he left behind, Ali Velshi has a stern warning: “This is not a joke. Donald Trump’s candidacy isn’t something to laugh off and hope will go away if we stop looking at it. He’s been here before and he left a trail of division and destruction in his wake.” Velshi takes a look at some of the reasons why so many Americans think another Trump run for president is such a bad idea for the nation.Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

'It’s beyond Trump': Testing the MAGA factor in Rep. McCarthy’s Speaker bid and Georgia’s Senate race

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the lingering fallout from Donald Trump’s controversial dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, how the Georgia Senate runoff will be a referendum on the MAGA agenda, and how Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to become House Speaker will shape his strategy to court far-right Republican Congressional leaders.Nov. 28, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Kellyanne Conway sits for deposition with Jan. 6 committee

Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to former President Trump, is sitting for a deposition with the January 6 committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Nobles reports from Capitol Hill.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC

How Reagan brought the Cold War to a peaceful victory

Author and Executive Director of the Clements Center for National Security, William Inboden, joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, The Cold War, and the World on the Brink'.Nov. 28, 2022.
MSNBC

Joe: This is your Republican Party; this is why you keep losing elections

Former President Donald Trump held a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The Morning Joe panel discusses the dinner and the larger GOP refusal to call out Trump's actions and its impact on elections for Republicans.Nov. 28, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes

Former president Donald Trump hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who is known for his racist and anti-semitic agenda, for dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. Alicia Menendez sat down with political analysts on American Voices to discuss what this dinner could mean for Trump’s re-election bid, as he’s already alienated himself from large factions of the Republican party. Nov. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Still looking for GOP backing, McCarthy pitches another stunt

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is still short on the Republican support he’ll need to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the next Congress. The GOP leader is also still looking for ways to impress members of his conference, especially on the far right. To that end, McCarthy last...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Why far-right Republicans came up short in Arizona’s elections

At face value, Arizona’s political machinery is working largely as it should. The day after the state’s gubernatorial race was called, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to congratulate her, and the day before Thanksgiving, the incumbent welcomed Hobbs to his office, assuring the public that there would be an orderly transition between administrations.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

White House denounces Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier

Now Legal In Ohio w/o Rx— Pain Relief So Powerful... Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Ohio Approves Powerful Pain Reliever: 'You Only Need 1'. Prime Prometics /. SPONSORED. 5 Eyelash Tips For Mature Women. EnergyBillCruncher...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Mike Pompeo’s passive-aggressive road to the national spotlight

Spend enough time on Twitter and you’ll inevitably see references to “subtweeting.” The precise meaning of the term varies a bit, but the Merriam-Webster definition is as good as any: “a usually mocking or critical tweet that alludes to another Twitter user without including a link to the user’s account and often without directly mentioning the user’s name.”
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.28.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola won re-election in Alaska last week, defeating former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin. The Republican enjoyed Donald Trump’s backing, but she fell far short anyway. * On a related note, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski also...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy