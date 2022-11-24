In 2021, Rep. Diana DeGette served as an Impeachment Manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump. "My main goal was to begin to get that evidence out there," she says. Even though there’s been recent reports of disagreements among the January 6th Committee’s staffers as they wrap up their investigation of the insurrection, Rep. DeGette notes that they’ve “gotten a lot of evidence” and “a lot of information” will be unveiled by their work. “I think that…just the evidence that came out in the hearings really impacted the midterm elections,” she tells Ali Velshi. “It showed the real danger that our democracy was in and Americans rose up and said ‘We’re not gonna have that in our country.’”Nov. 27, 2022.

1 DAY AGO