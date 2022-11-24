Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets dramatic game-winner
Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal to cap the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers. Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal of the season clinched the come-from-behind victory. After the Oilers fell behind 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway potted his first NHL goal, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.
Burakovsky scores twice as Kraken get 1st-ever win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer celebrated his 31st birthday by making 20 saves in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of...
Bruins set NHL record with 12th straight home win to start season
The Boston Bruins set a new NHL record by downing the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Friday for their 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Beantown star David Pastrnak had the honor of setting the benchmark when he scored on Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov on the man advantage in overtime.
Fields questionable vs. Jets with injury to non-throwing shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a non-throwing shoulder injury. "He's feeling better every single day," head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Eberflus added that he expects the Bears will make a...
Rodgers suffers rib injury, wants to play 'as long as we're mathematically alive'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a rib injury in the third quarter. "Had a hard time breathing, rotating my body," Rodgers said postgame, according to Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire. The Packers initially announced that Rodgers had sustained...
Siemian starting for Bears despite pregame injury; Fields inactive
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. Despite injuring his oblique in pregame warmups, Trevor Siemian made the start for the Bears. It was previously announced before the game that Nathan Peterman would get the nod due to Siemian's ailment.
How T.J. and J.J. Watt compare to the NFL's greatest brother duos
It's a shame that T.J. Watt tore his pec in the season opener and was sidelined for a couple of months. When healthy, the sack master has resembled a ballhawk. Joe Burrow knows all about Watt's new forte. Before Watt was injured in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Bengals, he blew up a handoff for a 4-yard loss, then one-upped himself on the next snap, leaping to make this dexterous grab at the line of scrimmage.
ASU hires Oregon OC Dillingham as head coach
Arizona State has hired Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach, the program announced Sunday. Dillingham became the Ducks' offensive coordinator this season after occupying the same role with Memphis (2018), Auburn (2019), and Florida State (2020-21). The 32-year-old Arizona native, who becomes the...
Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points....
Rams' Robinson to have season-ending foot surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is set to undergo foot surgery that will end his 2022 season, head coach Sean McVay said Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Robinson sustained the injury late Friday, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. He was ruled inactive ahead of the Rams'...
Report: Bears' Mooney likely out for season with ankle injury
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mooney will get more tests Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 25-year-old, whom...
Report: Mavs plan to sign Kemba, waive Campazzo
The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign free-agent guard Kemba Walker, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein. In a corresponding move, Dallas will waive guard Facundo Campazzo, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists over 37 games last season for the New York Knicks. The Knicks...
Tatum ruled out Sunday vs. Wizards with ankle sprain
The Boston Celtics will be without star forward Jayson Tatum for Sunday's encounter with the Washington Wizards due to an ankle sprain, the team announced. Tatum will miss his first game of the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old started in all 19 of Boston's contests, averaging 36.9 minutes of action. In the Celtics' last game - an 18-point win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday - Tatum registered just over 31 minutes, his second-lowest total of the campaign.
Nurse: Anunoby 'gonna sleep well' after defending, outscoring Luka
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says forward O.G. Anunoby is in for a restful night after defending Luka Doncic in the Raptors' 105-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. "I think he's gonna sleep well tonight," Nurse said about Anunoby, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. Anunoby played all...
Michigan's Corum in action vs. Ohio State
Michigan running back Blake Corum suited up for Saturday's game against Ohio State despite dealing with a knee injury. Though he's in action, the halfback isn't expected to be at 100%, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports. Corum is sporting a knee brace on his left leg due to the ailment. Corum...
