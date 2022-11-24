Willa Mae Maxine (Oltman) Drent, 100 years of age, of Pickrell, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Firth, Nebraska. She was born on April 21,1922, in Cortland, Nebraska, to Benjamin and Lusetta (Focken) Oltman. Willa Mae was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Hallam, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm near Cortland, Nebraska. She attended school and graduated from Cortland High School with the class of 1940. On November 5, 1942, Willa Mae was united in marriage to Merle Drent in Holland, Nebraska. To this union, five children, Linda, Shirley, Harlan, Ernie, and Laura, were born. After Merle returned from the service, the couple lived in Saint Maries, Idaho, for three years, then moved to Princeton, Nebraska, for ten years before moving to Pickrell, Nebraska, where they had resided since. Willa Mae was a homemaker for most of her life while loving, caring, and raising her children. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pickrell, Nebraska, where she belonged to the ladies’ aid. Willa Mae was also a member of the Pickrell Garden Club and the Senior Citizen’s Club.

PICKRELL, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO