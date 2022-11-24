ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Hindu Group Brings Cultural Enrichment Program to the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -This Sunday you have a chance experience cultural enrichment through a Hindu celebration. Param Shanti meaning absolute peace, is the theme for the centennial celebration of Hinduism’s Spiritual Leader or Guru named Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Maharaj is the fifth guru since 1971 in Bochasanwasi Akshar...
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
onekindesign.com

This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen

This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome

Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Aviation International News

First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC

