Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm
Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.
FOX Carolina
Hindu Group Brings Cultural Enrichment Program to the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -This Sunday you have a chance experience cultural enrichment through a Hindu celebration. Param Shanti meaning absolute peace, is the theme for the centennial celebration of Hinduism’s Spiritual Leader or Guru named Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Maharaj is the fifth guru since 1971 in Bochasanwasi Akshar...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
onekindesign.com
This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen
This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
kiss951.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
FOX Carolina
Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
Spartanburg Police Department has extra patrols in shopping districts for the holidays
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With shopping in full swing here in the Upstate, some police departments are going above and beyond. Officials said shoplifting cases are on the rise during the holidays and law enforcement is trying to keep everyone safe. The Spartanburg Police Department is having extra officers, both on and off-duty, patrol the […]
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
One dead in weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to a wreck on Kensington Drive just before 2AM Sunday.
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WYFF4.com
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
