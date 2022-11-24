ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourstate.com

Three Days in Yancey County

When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Library’s special collections suffer from funding snag

There’s only one place in the world where you can leaf through Asheville GreenWorks’ 50-year history, listen to a speech Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in Montreat in August 1965 and view a 1764 map of Cherokee land by English cartographer Thomas Kitchin: Buncombe County Special Collections, tucked away on the lower level of downtown Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library.
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

National Gingerbread House Competition sweetens the pot with $40k in prizes

Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants took part in the nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, N.C. this week. The Omni Grove Park Inn has held the contest for 30 years and this time upped the ante awarding $40,000 in cash and prizes, a 60% increase to years past.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Hendersonville Celebrates the Holidays with Sleigh Full of Events

HENDERSONVILLE – Enjoy the coziness of the season in the North Carolina mountains during Hendersonville’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration. Throughout November and December, Hendersonville will host more than 50 yuletide gatherings and holiday happenings, from carriage rides on Main Street to Christmas-themed shows at Flat Rock Playhouse, the state theater of North Carolina.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Folks line up at Fletcher restaurant for a Thanksgiving meal

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Many local restaurants were serving Thanksgiving meals today for those who needed one. Kosta's Kitchen in Fletcher had a line out the door when they opened at 11 a.m. Thursday. Manager Melissa Sadler says their Thanksgiving meal was a blessing to share with the community.
FLETCHER, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WJHL

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Johnson City on Saturday night. Emergency personnel told News Channel 11 a man was inside a house on East Brook Lane when a fire started. The man was quickly able to escape to a neighbor’s house. The structure was reportedly not connected […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wnctimes.com

Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny

Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy