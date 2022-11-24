ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Every actress who has played Wednesday Addams, ranked

Although once just part of the pack, Wednesday Addams has risen up the ranks to become arguably the most popular member of the Addams family. While everybody loves Gomez and Morticia and their passionate love affair, there’s just something about their outré eldest offspring that fans just can’t get enough of. And a lot of her popularity stems from the various actresses who have brought her to gloomy life over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘1883’ getting a season 2? The Bass Reeves episodes, cast, and release window, explained

Not unlike the Paramount hit show, Yellowstone, the prequel series 1883 that aired last December on Paramount Plus has left the viewers wanting more especially after the show’s dramatic ending. Not to mention, it has been acclaimed as one of the most well-streamed series that throws light on the first generation of the Dutton family to their establishment of the Yellowstone ranch.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season

After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
wegotthiscovered.com

The hypocrisy of ‘Wednesday’ TikTok dance trend earns ire of users

Jenna Ortega‘s choreography as Wednesday Addams has been completely overwhelming the Internet, as more users fall in love with the quirky goth dance from Wednesday, however, for some people, the eccentric dance moves actually brought out some rather negative memories. The fourth episode of Wednesday introduces the Nevermore Academy’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
wegotthiscovered.com

A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming

Whenever the CIA lends its expertise to a film or television production, there’s a 99 percent likelihood that the project in question requires intimate knowledge of how the organization works, or there are technical advisors ensuring the filmmakers keep things as realistic as possible. That extra one percent is there for a reason, though, which is where How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes in.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting

Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ stans wonder why noble Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t commit straight-up murder

Over the years, even the most passionate Star Wars fans, who would otherwise be insensitive toward some of the story’s practical flaws, have come to realize that a lot of convenient developments were needed for the two trilogies to happen. One instance of this is still subject to scrutiny almost 20 years later, so we feel obliged to ask the question all over again: Why didn’t Obi-Wan simply kill Anakin when he had the chance?
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly reveals why Beth Dutton is the most fascinating character she’s ever played

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone season five, episode four, “Horses in Heaven.”. Beth Dutton in Yellowstone is truly a one-of-a-kind character and Kelly Reilly, who plays the fearless spitfire, would know best. The drama is getting even heavier for the Duttons in season five, and Beth hasn’t let up on speaking her mind and throwing around threats.
wegotthiscovered.com

A panned crime caper laughably touted as an awards contender survives a downward streaming spiral

Every year, plenty of movies find themselves put forward for the awards season conversation, but the only people who seemed to think that last year’s hollow biopic Cherry had a shot at landing any prizes were the people who made it, which made them look even more foolish when the all style and no substance caper was resoundingly panned by critics.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all

Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.

