A soul-crushing threequel that neutered a neck-snapping franchise waters down the streaming ranks
Not to state the obvious, but the only reason for watering down an R-rated franchise into bloodless PG-13 fun for all the family is to make as much money as possible, but things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the third installments in both The Expendables and Taken franchises.
Every actress who has played Wednesday Addams, ranked
Although once just part of the pack, Wednesday Addams has risen up the ranks to become arguably the most popular member of the Addams family. While everybody loves Gomez and Morticia and their passionate love affair, there’s just something about their outré eldest offspring that fans just can’t get enough of. And a lot of her popularity stems from the various actresses who have brought her to gloomy life over the years.
Is ‘1883’ getting a season 2? The Bass Reeves episodes, cast, and release window, explained
Not unlike the Paramount hit show, Yellowstone, the prequel series 1883 that aired last December on Paramount Plus has left the viewers wanting more especially after the show’s dramatic ending. Not to mention, it has been acclaimed as one of the most well-streamed series that throws light on the first generation of the Dutton family to their establishment of the Yellowstone ranch.
Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season
After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement
Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises
Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla. King has tweeted out things like...
The hypocrisy of ‘Wednesday’ TikTok dance trend earns ire of users
Jenna Ortega‘s choreography as Wednesday Addams has been completely overwhelming the Internet, as more users fall in love with the quirky goth dance from Wednesday, however, for some people, the eccentric dance moves actually brought out some rather negative memories. The fourth episode of Wednesday introduces the Nevermore Academy’s...
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic
If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming
Whenever the CIA lends its expertise to a film or television production, there’s a 99 percent likelihood that the project in question requires intimate knowledge of how the organization works, or there are technical advisors ensuring the filmmakers keep things as realistic as possible. That extra one percent is there for a reason, though, which is where How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes in.
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
‘Doctor Who’ community celebrates the anniversary of what they’re calling the show’s greatest episode
Exactly seven years ago today, Doctor Who sent Peter Capaldi’s twelfth incarnation on a solo adventure that turned out to be one of the most acclaimed hours of television in history. Of course, by that description alone, most Whovians know which episode we’re talking about, so let us ask you this instead: How many seconds in eternity?
‘Star Wars’ stans wonder why noble Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi didn’t commit straight-up murder
Over the years, even the most passionate Star Wars fans, who would otherwise be insensitive toward some of the story’s practical flaws, have come to realize that a lot of convenient developments were needed for the two trilogies to happen. One instance of this is still subject to scrutiny almost 20 years later, so we feel obliged to ask the question all over again: Why didn’t Obi-Wan simply kill Anakin when he had the chance?
‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly reveals why Beth Dutton is the most fascinating character she’s ever played
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone season five, episode four, “Horses in Heaven.”. Beth Dutton in Yellowstone is truly a one-of-a-kind character and Kelly Reilly, who plays the fearless spitfire, would know best. The drama is getting even heavier for the Duttons in season five, and Beth hasn’t let up on speaking her mind and throwing around threats.
A panned crime caper laughably touted as an awards contender survives a downward streaming spiral
Every year, plenty of movies find themselves put forward for the awards season conversation, but the only people who seemed to think that last year’s hollow biopic Cherry had a shot at landing any prizes were the people who made it, which made them look even more foolish when the all style and no substance caper was resoundingly panned by critics.
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
The latest in Netflix’s never-ending line of opinion-splitting originals embraces the top spot in 38 countries
There are very few guarantees in life, but critics and audiences staunchly disagreeing on the merits of Netflix’s latest high-profile original movie is definitely one of them. However, festive romance The Noel Diary has deviated from the template by receiving a warmer reception in terms of reviews than it has from the general public.
