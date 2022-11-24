Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ‘seems to be the leader in the clubhouse’ to become Arizona State head coach, per report

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction
Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
arizonasports.com
Report: Arizona State hires Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as head football coach
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is working to finalize a deal on Saturday to become the head football coach for the Arizona State Sun Devils, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. A player at Chaparral High School, Dillingham became an assistant coach there as a senior after tearing his ACL...
College Football World Reacts To Arizona State's Reported Coaching Hire
Another year, another lost coach for the University of Oregon. On Saturday, news broke that Ducks 32-year-old offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will be taking over as the next head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. The college football reacted to the Pac-12 coaching news on Twitter Saturday night. "Scottsdale...
Bo Nix: ‘Still some football left to play’ before deciding whether to return to Oregon Ducks or remain in 2023 NFL draft
Bo Nix says he’s waiting until the end of the season to determine what his plans are for 2023. When and where Oregon’s season will end is not yet clear after its loss to Oregon State. Nix went 27 of 41 for 327 yards with two touchdowns for...
Woeful special teams prove costly to Oregon Ducks in loss to Oregon State
With the exception of place kicking, Oregon’s special teams have been poor all season and its punt and kickoff return units proved extremely detrimental against Oregon State and may have cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. No. 21 Oregon State blocked on punt...
Oregon State Beavers No. 16 in college football AP, coaches’ polls
The Oregon State Beavers moved up six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP and coaches football polls after defeating the Oregon Ducks 38-34 on Saturday. The Beavers, who were ranked No. 22 a week ago, completed their regular season at 9-3. In both polls, Oregon State checks...
WATCH: Bo Nix gives his perspective on a tough loss at Oregon State, what's next for him and Oregon
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Oregon Ducks stave off late rally, beat Michigan State to claim 3rd place in Phil Knight Invitational
With a little more than seven minutes left in a Saturday morning matchup against Michigan State, the Oregon women’s basketball team found itself in a familiar position. The No. 18 Ducks had led the Spartans for all but 64 seconds in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game at Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum. But Michigan State, thanks to a tenacious press defense, had just scored off consecutive Oregon turnovers to complete a 9-2 run and tie the game 68-68 with 7:17 remaining.
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks 2nd worst Power 5 team at punting
Most of Oregon’s special teams units have been dreadful all season and they played were a huge factor in the loss to Oregon State, which cost the Ducks a chance to play in the Pac-12 Championship game. Oregon’s punting job was in flux all season and Alex Bales, who...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Oregon Ducks fall in college football polls after loss to Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks fell in the polls after losing to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are ranked No. 15 with 701 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 681 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 38-34 loss to the Beavers on Saturday. That’s down...
Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener
A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Portland State rolls past Oregon State 83-71, 2nd win in 8 days over Beavers ‘a big deal for our guys’
Eight days ago, Portland State men’s basketball was winless in 16 games against Oregon State. Suddenly, the Vikings suddenly have a two-game winning streak over the Beavers. Portland State walloped Oregon State in practically every way possible Sunday night, beating the Beavers 83-71 for seventh place in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at Chiles Center.
Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field
A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
Oregon Ducks eliminated from Pac-12 Championship game
Oregon Coug’d it and won’t be playing in the Pac-12 Championship game. The No. 9 Ducks blew a 21-point lead in a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State at Reser Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) left their destiny up to the Huskies and Cougars...
Arizona wins Territorial Cup, ends 5-game losing streak to Arizona State
Jedd Fisch began his rebuild with enthusiasm and a vision for the future, pushing Arizona through a difficult first season. The second season saw the Wildcats take significant strides, on the recruiting trail and the football field. The culmination of Fisch’s reconstruction project — at least so far — took...
Oregon women’s basketball drops 1 spot, remains in top 20 of AP poll
Oregon dropped a spot but remained in the top 20 of the AP women’s basketball poll after a 2-1 week. The Ducks (5-1) are ranked No. 19 with 198 points in the AP poll after beating Southern Utah, losing to then-No. 8 North Carolina and beating Michigan State last week.
Oregon State plagued by cold shooting, turnovers as Beavers lose to Duke in Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament
The Oregon State Beavers got behind early and never led in the final three quarters as they fell 54-41 to Duke in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State (4-2) shot 26% for the game and committed 20...
Oregon State Beavers vs Duke Blue Devils women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/27/22)
Oregon State concludes play in the PK Legacy tournament when the Beavers play Duke in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Sunday in Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Oregon State opened tournament with a 73-59 loss to No. 9 Iowa. Scroll down to find live updates. Duke (5-1) vs. Oregon State (4-1)
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0