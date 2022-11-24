Read full article on original website
Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Chrisdasson Saint-Jean
Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest offensive lineman commit
Brett Favre files motion to dismiss Mississippi lawsuit
Brett Favre filed a motion through his lawyers Monday in Mississippi judicial court to dismiss the Mississippi Department of Human Services lawsuit against he and Favre Enterprises.
Former Stillwater girls basketball coach Kendra Kilpatrick dies of cancer at 36
Kendra Kilpatrick, a beloved Stillwater High School girls basketball coach, died of breast cancer Saturday at 36. "Friend, Mom, Educator, Mentor, Colleague and Coach," Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association wrote on social media. "It is with great sadness that (we) share the news our community has lost a great coach and person. Your...
Auburn hires 'the best fit,' chooses Hugh Freeze as next coach
After a thorough search process following Bryan Harsin's firing, Auburn and Hugh Freeze agreed to a contract Monday, making the former Ole Miss and Liberty coach the Tigers' new coach as the 53-year-old returns to the SEC West.
Big Ten disciplines Michigan St., Michigan for tunnel incident
The Big Ten conference released a statement Monday outlining disciplinary measures for both Michigan and Michigan State stemming from the Oct. 29 incident in the Michigan State tunnel.
