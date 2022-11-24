ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
wvlt.tv

Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in the Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 South in Loudon County, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Raymundo Carreon, from Sweetwater, was driving a 1994 Ford E15 Van when he ran off the road to the left....
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
CHARLESTON, TN
99.5 WKDQ

How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?

Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
GATLINBURG, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
CALHOUN, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Five Points area

Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sevierville Police are already making plans to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In October of 2019, Harmony Garcia reported her brother missing in Monroe County. On Halloween of this year, the sheriffs office announced they found human remains after a hunter came across them in the woods. Those remains were identified as Luke Michael Butler, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
country1037fm.com

Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley

Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy