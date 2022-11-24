Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
nbcrightnow.com
After multiple callers and a high speed chase, Selah PD arrests the suspect of a stolen car
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department found a stolen vehicle Saturday night that was headed westbound on W Fremont Ave. When officers tried to pull the car over with lights and sirens on, the driver sped off trying to escape police. Officers followed RCW 10.116.060, turning his lights and siren...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KIMA TV
YPD: suspect in pick-up truck points gun at officers, escapes police
YAKIMA, Wash. — [UPDATE 9AM] --- In a press release, officers say around 5 p.m. on Sunday there were three YPD officers near the intersection of 3rd St. and Pacific Ave. They say an occupied pickup truck drove by the officers where the suspect "displayed a firearm, pointing it at officers."
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers another stolen vehicle, suspects left on foot
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers a stolen vehicle first reported stolen several weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office, deputies have seen the car in the past weeks, but not the driver. Early Sunday morning, the car was seen leaving a gas station in Finley. However, the drivers...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
nbcrightnow.com
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Springer is arrested again
HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
Spokane Police Department reports 3 gun store robberies in 2 days
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say multiple firearms have been taken in three recent gun store burglaries. SPD says stolen vehicles have been used to drive into different buildings to gain access to the guns. The first took place on Nov 24, when a car was used to breach a gun store in the 1700 block of East Trent Avenue....
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
kpq.com
Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee
An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
Chronicle
DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
KEPR
Suspect arrested and charged with manslaughter after woman died from injuries
PASCO, Wash. — An investigation into a woman's death led detectives of the Pasco Police Department to charge a suspect with manslaughter. On Nov. 6 at about 7:30 a.m., police responded to S. 28th Ave. and W. Hopkins St. for a report of a woman not breathing. When officers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
KHQ Right Now
Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains closed...
KIMA TV
Burned body found in August now identified, investigation now turns to suspect
WAPATO--A partially burned body found in Wapato mid-August is now identified with the Yakima County Sheriff's Department revealing that 46-year-old Miguel Peredes from Nicaragua was the man found in the car that morning. This comes four months after he was initially found, which is an unusual amount of time for...
Suspect could face manslaughter for refusing to help beaten Tri-Cities woman
Police found her unconscious behind a convenience store.
Comments / 0