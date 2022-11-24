ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

YPD: suspect in pick-up truck points gun at officers, escapes police

YAKIMA, Wash. — [UPDATE 9AM] --- In a press release, officers say around 5 p.m. on Sunday there were three YPD officers near the intersection of 3rd St. and Pacific Ave. They say an occupied pickup truck drove by the officers where the suspect "displayed a firearm, pointing it at officers."
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Springer is arrested again

HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
HERMISTON, OR
kpq.com

Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee

An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder

Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they’d left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy