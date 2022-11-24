ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wglr.com

Badgers come up short against Minnesota in regular season finale

MADISON, Wis. — Paul Bunyan’s Axe will stay on the west side of the Mississippi River for another year. Wisconsin came up just short at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, losing to Minnesota 23-16. The Badgers came into the game short-handed on both sides of the ball. Linebacker...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Badger students react to Luke Fickell hiring, Leonhard snub

It seemed like a done deal that Jim Leonhard would be UW’s next head coach. Enter Luke Fickell. One year removed from taking the only non-power 5 team ever to the College Football Playoff, UW broke tradition and went outside the family tree. “Well I think I was shocked,”...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Badgers fans hopeful for 2023 as regular season comes to a close

MADISON, Wis. – With the 2022 Badgers football regular season winding down, fans flocked to Camp Randall to jump around one last time. Even if 2022 didn’t go exactly how Badgers fans hoped, it’s Axe Week, the battle of the border, it’s Minnesota at Wisconsin. “We...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Braelon Allen out for Badgers’ game against Minnesota

Allen has notched over 1,100 rushing yards this season and 10 rushing touchdowns. He’s also posted 104 receiving yards on 11 catches. The loss of the Fond Du Lac native will put more weight on the shoulders of Chez Mellusi and Issac Guerendo. Mellusi missed a few games this...
MADISON, WI

