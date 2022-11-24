Read full article on original website
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts to Buckeyes' big loss to Michigan
He’s right. The game started off being very close, with Ohio State leading Michigan 20-17 at the half. But the Wolverines scored on their first possession of the second half and blew things open at the end with two long touchdown runs and two interceptions. It started close but...
The Lakers have finally found a winning formula
Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After...
Desmond Howard Suggests Ohio State Could Fire Ryan Day With Loss Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are less than an hour from kickoff of The Game. Ohio State enters as the favorite, but ESPN's Desmond Howard thinks things could get ugly for Ryan Day if he loses. Howard, a former Michigan star, suggested Ohio State could go after Urban Meyer again if Day and the Buckeyes lose today.
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Only Needed 2 Dribbles From Half-Court To Dunk The Ball
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks recently locked horns in the 2022-23 NBA season. Coming into the games, the two sides have had very different seasons so far, but there was still one thing in common between them. It was the presence of a superstar player on the roster.
The Knicks need to make changes now with logjams across the roster
The New York Knicks suffered their fourth loss in five games with a 127-123 loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Now 9-11 on the season, the Knicks continue to find themselves in holes they can’t seem to escape. With the sea of talent that’s on...
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
Look: Bettor's Massive Ohio State Wager In Serious Jeopardy
Prior to today's Michigan-Ohio State game, one gambler placed a massive wager on the Buckeyes on win. With only 10 minutes remaining in the game, that wager is in serious jeopardy. Darren Rovell of The Action Network revealed yesterday that a bettor in New Jersey wagered $753,535 on the Buckeyes...
Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs (143-138) for the second consecutive game. They had played back-to-back nights in San Antonio, and the two wins for the Lakers were their first victories on the road of the 2022-23 season (2-6 in eight games outside of Los Angeles).
Emily Ratajkowski Was At Madison Square Garden And Watched The Knicks Game With Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson
The New York Knicks have been mired in mediocrity for much of the last two decades and have become somewhat of a laughing stock over time. They have gotten so many things wrong, whether it be drafting, free agency, hiring executives, and whatnot, but Knicks home games still remain one of the biggest draws in the NBA.
