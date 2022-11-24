ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
Georgia football SEC Championship stat rankings vs LSU

After 12 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 12-0 and coming off the 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against LSU and the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into the SEC Championship.
Ten quick thoughts on A&M's upset win over LSU

1. The Aggies won this game in the first half behind the play of running back Devon Achane who compiled over 100 yards and got A&M the lead. They then proceeded to win the second half as well via the scoop and score by Demani Richardson which totally changed the momentum of a contest that seemed to be slipping away. As a result, the Aggies finally looked like a top ten program in ending fifth ranked LSU's chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas

This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
Hello, Arlington! Goodbye, Coach Fritz!

We lead with the VolleyCats, because this is big news. Kansas State is parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Susie Fritz. The school will immediately initiate a national search for her replacement. Over 22 years, Fritz led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title (2003), 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12...
