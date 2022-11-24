Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
Ohio State edge target Joshua Mickens decommits from LSU after Ohio State official visit
Two weeks ago edge Joshua Mickens from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central visited Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana. He was an LSU commitment, but LSU coach Brian Kelly does not have a no visit policy for his commitments as long as they are up front with him. Afterwards Mickens had very good things to say about his visit with the Buckeyes.
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
LSU coach Brian Kelly offers first thoughts on SEC Championship, No. 1 Georgia
There was no board in the team room that had LSU’s goals jotted down at the beginning of the season. The focus was much more on player development and team growth that has now led the Tigers to the doorsteps of the SEC championship in year one under Brian Kelly’s leadership. This is a team that has talent and that’s been on display throughout the year.
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
Georgia football SEC Championship stat rankings vs LSU
After 12 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 12-0 and coming off the 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against LSU and the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into the SEC Championship.
Ten quick thoughts on A&M's upset win over LSU
1. The Aggies won this game in the first half behind the play of running back Devon Achane who compiled over 100 yards and got A&M the lead. They then proceeded to win the second half as well via the scoop and score by Demani Richardson which totally changed the momentum of a contest that seemed to be slipping away. As a result, the Aggies finally looked like a top ten program in ending fifth ranked LSU's chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas
This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
Brian Kelly outlines plans as LSU heads into one of the busiest weeks of the year
Though the LSU Tigers just wrapped up their regular season and are preparing for the SEC championship game. It’s not just another game week, though, as there is a lot more going on this week than your normal preparation. Now that most teams are done with their season and...
bringonthecats.com
Hello, Arlington! Goodbye, Coach Fritz!
We lead with the VolleyCats, because this is big news. Kansas State is parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Susie Fritz. The school will immediately initiate a national search for her replacement. Over 22 years, Fritz led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title (2003), 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12...
Topeka, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
WIBW
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
KVOE
WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area
In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Sixth and East: 1.55 inches.
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
247Sports
