Jeff Dutton, 67, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 22, 2022. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford with burial following in Rainbow Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. before the service.
CANFIELD, Ohio — Tommy Gogolin went off for 357 rushing yards and Rocco Alfieri scored four touchdowns as Kirtland powered its way to a 41-6 victory over Fort Frye in the Division VI state semifinals Saturday at South Range High School. The Hornets (15-0) will play Marion Local (15-0)...
Comments / 0