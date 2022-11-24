Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade
Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Ullmark, Horvat & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set a new NHL record by winning their 12th consecutive home game with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (Nov. 25) afternoon. In other news, star goaltender Linus Ullmark and winger Craig Smith left Friday’s contest early due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, NHL insider Frank Seravalli has named the Bruins as one of the possible landing spots for Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat.
NHL
Grubauer helps Kraken defeat Golden Knights in return
LAS VEGAS -- Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Grubauer was making his first start since Oct. 21 (missed 11 games) because of a lower-body injury. He was the backup to Martin Jones the previous two games.
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
Yardbarker
Bruins 2021 Free Agent Group Having a Bounce-Back Season
Entering the summer of 2021, the Boston Bruins had some cap space, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney went shopping for free agents. He signed three veteran forwards, one defenseman, and a goaltender, while also re-signing a defenseman and forward that he had acquired at the trade deadline that April. It’s safe to say that the results following the 2021-22 season were mixed on those players.
Boston Bruins go holiday shopping for kids in need
BOSTON -- The Bruins had practice on Monday, but before they took the ice they hit the aisles for an annual tradition that no player would ever miss. The entire Bruins team did a little holiday shopping at Target in Watertown on Monday morning, but these gifts will not be under their respective trees. These gifts will be given to children in local hospitals who won't be able to celebrate the holidays at home.The shopping began bright and early at 7 a.m., but nobody was scared away by the early start time. Everyone knows that this small investment of time will...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Blues: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against St. Louis on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Game 23: Dallas Stars (12-6-4, 28 points) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-10-0,...
NHL
Bread Financial, Blue Jackets excited about partnership
Championship Partner has more than 3,000 associates based in the Central Ohio area. There are a lot of new things happening at Bread Financial. Including the name Bread Financial. The company formerly known as Alliance Data took on the new name in March, a key part of its business transformation...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 27
* For just the sixth time in NHL history, two different teams earned a three-goal third-period comeback victory on the same day as the Oilers and Blues both achieved the feat Saturday. * Jack Hughes scored the first hat trick of his career - and did so in natural fashion...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
Lamoureux twins make journey to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together
The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin profiles Lamoureux-Davidson and Lamoureux-Morando. Kendall Coyne Schofield kept correcting herself. "I'm...
Yardbarker
Canucks: A Look Back at the Bo Horvat for Cory Schneider Trade
While the initial reaction to the trade was the Canucks didn’t get enough back, it is safe to say almost 10 years later that, Vancouver came up from the draft floor at the Prudential Center like bandits. Here is a look at how Horvat’s and Schneider’s careers have played out since the trade.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey named NHL's Second Star of the Week
The Calgary, Alta. product's seven points and three goals led all NHL defencemen this week. WINNIPEG, November 28, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that defenceman Josh Morrissey has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 27.
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Robertson leads Stars against Avalanche
Streaks on line for Maple Leafs, Penguins; McDavid, Oilers take center stage against Rangers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Red-hot Robertson rolls into Colorado. Jason...
Comments / 0