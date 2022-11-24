ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim

Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids

A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12news.com

PHOENIX, AZ

