KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station
A man matching the shooter's description was found and eventually arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero.
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix teacher, coach shot and killed outside of restaurant, no arrests made
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Phoenix, according to police. A Phoenix school district says the victim was a guest teacher and coach.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Man appears to have been struck and killed on I-17 in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX - A man's body was found on I-17 near Northern Avenue in Phoenix, and he's believed to have been hit by an oncoming car, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 27. "There was an initial report of a male lying on the...
fox10phoenix.com
Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
AZFamily
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
Valley brothers sentenced for concealing 17-year-old girl's body
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. <<. Two Valley brothers were recently sentenced in court for their roles in attempting to hide the remains of a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Torrealba Blas, 22, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
KGUN 9
Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business near 12th Street and Maryland
PHOENIX — A Camelback High School teacher and track coach has died after being shot outside a Phoenix business Friday. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting. Police later identified the man as 30-year-old, David Denogean.
themesatribune.com
Mesa pays $8M to widow of ex-cop’s victim
Mesa has agreed to pay $8 million to Daniel Shaver’s widow and two children to settle her claims against the city over his 2016 shooting death at an east Mesa hotel by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford. Attorneys for Shaver’s widow Laney Sweet filed a notice of settlement...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
Valley teacher and coach shot, killed outside business in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teacher and coach with the Phoenix Union High School District was shot and killed outside a restaurant in central Phoenix Friday evening. Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. When officers arrived...
fox10phoenix.com
Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
12news.com
Shooting in Phoenix leaves 1 dead
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for suspects in a shooting that left one man dead late Friday evening. Officers were called to St. Joseph's hospital around 10 p.m. after getting reports that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound. The man, who police identified as 33-year-old...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) — Police in Arizona arrested a 65-year-old man after they said he shot and killed a woman and injured her son in the parking lot of a store on Monday. Police said the suspect, Kenneth Montgomery, and the victims did not know each other. Around...
