'All eyes will be on this game': USA captain Tyler Adams admits his team 'is the underdog' ahead of clash against 'one of the favorites' England... but insists it will be an 'exciting' matchup between the rivals

USA captain Tyler Adams admitted he knows his team will be the underdogs when it faces England in the World Cup on Black Friday.

The two rivals face off in a Group B clash Friday as The Three Lions look to continue their winnings ways, while the US will search for its first three points of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate's team thrashed Iran 6-2 in its World Cup opener Monday, thanks to a brace from Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka but the USA suffered frustrations as it let a 1-0 lead slip in the 82nd minute by conceding a Gareth Bale penalty after a dominant first half against Wales.

As the teams prepare to lash at the World Cup, the first time since the 2010 tournament when they shared the spoils, Adams admitted his side is coming up against one of the favorites.

But the Leeds United star claimed Gregg Berhalter's team has the slight advantage of familiarity with some of its players playing against the majority of England's roster in the Premier League.

'England has an amazing squad,' Adams told FOX Sports. 'They're probably one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

'So, we know what we're coming against and we know we're probably underdogs going into that game.

'But we've always had an edge on our shoulders, we've always had a chip on our shoulders and for us playing against a lot of those guys week in week out gives you a little bit of familiarity going into the game.'

Adams insisted his team has a 'chip on their shoulder' heading into the Black Friday clash

'We're expecting the coaches to come up with a good game plan and now it's about us going out on to the pitch and executing it.'

With the matchup coming the day after Thanksgiving, the USA has been given even more incentive to down its old foes.

Adams claims the intense game will be one that will attract the attention of many back home in the States and he said he wanted to give them 'something to be thankful for'.

Timothy Weah opened the scoring for the US in its first World Cup game against Wales

Weah clipped the ball past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (left) in the 36th minute

But Bale (second right) leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute

'All eyes will be on this game for sure,' eh added. 'A lot of my family members already said they'll be having their turkey out and watching the game and having some leftovers.

'For us we just want to represent the 350 million people who could be tuning in to this game in the best way possible. It's going to be a really exciting one but we want to give them something to be thankful for.'

The game kicks off at 2pm EST on Black Friday, while American eyes will also be on the other Group B game between Wales and Iran at 5am as the Welsh are the US's biggest competition to making it to the knockout stage.