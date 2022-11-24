ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, KY

Fox 19

Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall

Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Downed wires reported on ﻿﻿Deerfield Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
Tribune-Review

Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire

The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
HARRISON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More

Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

A final, photogenic farewell to fall

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The spooky season quickly faded into the height of autumn, and the beautiful changing leaves are barely hanging on. Here are a few...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky

Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
CINCINNATI, OH
