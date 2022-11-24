Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a structure fire in a multi-unit dwelling at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs. Heavy smoke, residents being evacuated. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall
Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood converts vacant historic buildings into affordable housing
CINCINNATI – On St. Michael St., in Lower Price Hill, a transformation is underway. After two years of construction, crumbling facades, vacant buildings, and boarded windows have been replaced with vibrant colors, renovated interiors, and soon, new occupants. It’s part of the Lower Price Hill Thrives project, a promise...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Newport is accepting Letters to Santa — and he promises a reply if you write by December 16
The City of Newport encourages kids to write a letter to Santa this year. Drop you letter off in a special mailbox in the lobby of the Newport City Building at East 10th and Monmouth of mail it to:. Santa Claus. c/o Newport Community Services. 998 Monmouth Street. Newport, KY...
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
WKRC
Strategies to End Homelessness awarded $5 million grant from Jeff Bezos nonprofit
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- The pandemic has put homelessness and struggling families front and center as more and more struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Now, through a financial grant another infusion of cash is coming to help. Strategies to End Homelessness President and C.E.O. Kevin Finn says more families...
Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More
Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
Community supporting Christmas tree farm owners after fire
Owners of the Big Tree Plantation say there is fire and smoke damage to their home after a Monday night fire.
WLWT 5
'The memory of Gloria has never left us': Effort to bring change from tragedy almost ready for construction
Change is coming from tragedy as the effort to make a bridge safer for cyclists and pedestrians is expected to begin by early next year. An urgency to fix problems on the bridge came after one of Covington’s most well-known residents was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
linknky.com
A final, photogenic farewell to fall
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The spooky season quickly faded into the height of autumn, and the beautiful changing leaves are barely hanging on. Here are a few...
Park Hills is offering a 2014 Dodge Charger police car in online auction at Municibid — ends Nov. 29
The City of Park Hills is auctioning off a 2014 Dodge Charger police car. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com. Bidding ends Tuesday, November 29. Kentucky residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. The Dodge Charger has 82,846 miles on...
Fox 19
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday. Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. The effect remains until...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
Rick Pender hosts Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History House on Nov. 30 — the Oldest Northern Kentucky
Late in the 18th century, people in America began to head west in search of new frontiers and new lives. Many found their way down the Ohio River to Cincinnati, Ohio and Northern Kentucky creating many of the region’s oldests, firsts, and finests, including the bones of Ice Age mastodons, the longest suspension bridge in the world and the oldest continuously operating ferry service.
