ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jeff’s International Club shares hope and kindness

The students in the Port Jefferson School District’s International Club took a recipe including garlic, onions, carrots, chopped meat and pasta, then sprinkled heaps of kindness into the mix. The finished meal was delivered to the residents of Hope House in Port Jefferson. The students and advisers, Kristin Britt...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Much-loved Rockville Centre ice cream shop will close in December

Five Pennies Creamery, in Rockville Centre, will close in December, after more than a decade at its Park Avenue location. “It’s bittersweet,” Five Pennies owner Dan Levine said. “I will miss this place and the people of Rockville Centre.”. Since it opened in 2010, the mom-and-pop, boutique-style...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

FBI: Riverhead Man Sentenced to 27 Years' Imprisonment for Firearm Related Murder

In federal court in Central Islip, Jason Langhorn, an associate of the “Red Stone Gorilla” subset of the Bloods, a violent criminal enterprise based in Riverhead, New York, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joanna Seybert for his participation in the murder of Thomas Lacolla on November 17, 2015, which occurred while Langhorn and others were attempting to kill a rival of the gang. Langhorn pleaded guilty to firearms-related murder in August 2021.
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Theater Review: Engeman Theater’s ‘A Christmas Story’ is the perfect holiday gift

Many families have holiday traditions, whether it’s baking cookies, making their favorite side dishes, decorating the tree on a certain day, going to see the same show every year or wearing ugly sweaters. Among those traditions is the 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story (1983) on TBS that began in 1997 and now also runs on TNT on Dec. 24 and 25. And if you know the name of the Lone Ranger’s nephew’s horse, then you are a true fan.
NORTHPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy