Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
WTVQ
A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..
Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning. The strongest...
fox56news.com
2 safe after Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
New mobile clinic rolls across state to deliver children’s services to underserved areas
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
Be savvy in your online shopping this holiday to avoid becoming a victim of cybercrime
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and many of us are going to shop online for at least some of our holiday purchases. Being smart when and where you shop online this holiday season can help keep you from falling victim to cybercrime. Only shop online when you know you...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WOW! That wind was wild on Sunday. Some weather stations recorded peak wind gusts of more than 50 mph. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Lexington having holiday lights collection drive
Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Recycling broken lights is not a good idea, according to officials. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on November 25, 2022. Kentucky’s evening forecast:...
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
fox56news.com
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
WKYT 27
Lex Fire Department investigates house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the 500 block of Ashley Way. Officials say that the fire started at around 12:45 on Sunday morning. Two people were in the house at the time and made it out safely without injuries, but the...
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox56news.com
‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Richmond pub owner is turning his bar into a home to host a Thanksgiving dinner. Chuck Fields, owner of The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub since 2004, has been providing a family setting for Thanksgiving dinners to the community for almost 20 years. Formerly...
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
WKYT 27
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
fox56news.com
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen
Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0