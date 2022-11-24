Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Landfair, Shaffmaster Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, while junior setter Melani Shaffmaster is the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Landfair averaged 5.71 kills and 6.36 points per set in wins at No....
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
gophersports.com
ASU Rallies Late, Stuns 'U' in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. - The No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team held a one-goal lead late in the third period but could not finish off the sweep at Arizona State Saturday night falling in overtime, 6-5, inside Mullett Arena. A wild second period saw a combined five goals in a...
gophersports.com
'U' Sweeps No. 5 Nebraska to End B1G Play
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday evening at the Devaney Center. Tonight was Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. With the win, Minnesota improves to 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten). The...
gophersports.com
Gymnastics Adds Two More to 2023 Signing Class, Brings Total to Nine
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota has added Sophie Swartzmiller and Paige Anastasi to their 2023 signing class, head coach Jenny Hansen announced on Monday. The addition of Swartzmiller and Anastasi brings the signing class total to nine members, the largest ever for Gopher Gymnastics. "We are excited to...
gophersports.com
Borowicz's Career Night Leads Gophers to Victory over Liberty
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 27, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 77-65 victory over the Liberty Flames (2-4, 0-0) on Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. Redshirt freshman Katie Borowicz registered a career high 21 points while Alanna Micheaux dropped 15 and nine in the victory.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Comes up Short in Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase Title Game
HENDERSON, Nev. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team fell to 1-2-0 in non-conference play this season after a 4-3 loss to No. 5 Yale on Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev. Yale (8-0-0) opened the scoring 1:38 into the contest – the...
gophersports.com
Gophers Win Final Four Bouts to Complete Comeback Over SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. - With their backs against the wall, trailing 16-7 with four bouts remaining, the University of Minnesota wrestling program rattled off four-straight decision victories to complete the comeback and beat No. 24 South Dakota State by a score of 19-16. It was Minnesota's second comeback win in as many weeks as the lightweights once again made up the halftime deficit to pull out the win for the Maroon & Gold, highlighted by a huge upset win for redshirt freshman Vance VomBaur at 141 pounds. The Gophers would go on to win six of the ten bouts in the dual.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Advances to Title Game with 5-1 Victory over Penn State
HENDERSON, Nev. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey advanced to the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase title game after a 5-1 win over No. 12 Penn State on Friday evening at Lifeguard Arena. After failing to score first in the past three games, Minnesota (10-2-2) scored four goals...
