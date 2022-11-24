Read full article on original website
Woman posing as rideshare driver, drugging men in Nashville could have help: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are continuing their efforts to identify a woman they say is posing as a rideshare driver, drugging men and stealing their money. Now, a male suspect is believed to be involved in the most recent incident on Oct. 15. A recent victim told...
Vols win 56-0 over Vanderbilt
The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10 Best award. East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’. Charges for those arrested ranged from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville. Updated:...
Two injured in drive-by shooting during funeral service in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two people attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots...
Man arrested for firing gun inside Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been arrested after firing a gun inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the hospital early Saturday morning after security said they heard at least two gunshots in the stairwell. 33-year-old Nicholas Zaayenga was found on the fourth level. Officers confronted Zaayenga, who complied with commands. Police found a firearm in a chair near him. Police said he had multiple magazines on him for the gun.
