NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: LAK @ SJS - 0:42 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Los Angeles. Explanation: Video review determined that Los Angeles' Kevin Fiala preceded the puck into the offensive zone and therefore was in an off-side position prior to Adrian Kempe's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: 20 New York minutes
Saturday's four-goal flurry in the third period at Madison Square Garden could prove to be a turning point in Edmonton's up-and-down season. I'd like to know where you were around 3pm ET or 1pm MT on Saturday. Maybe you were putting up your Christmas lights or doing a little Christmas...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers place McLeod, Yamamoto on IR; recall Hamblin, Benson
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have placed forwards Ryan McLeod and Kailer Yamamoto on Injured Reserve (IR) and recalled forwards Tyler Benson and James Hamblin from the Bakersfield Condors. Benson has been activated off IR after completing a conditioning loan to Bakersfield, where the Edmonton product recorded two assists...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Out vs Flyers, Salo Recalled
Kyle Palmieri (upper body) will not accompany team to Philadelphia, defenseman Robin Salo recalled from Bridgeport. Kyle Palmieri (upper body) will not accompany the Islanders for their trip to Philadelphia, Head Coach Lane Lambert confirmed on Monday morning. Palmieri has missed the past three games with an upper-body ailment. Simon...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
Lightning reassign F Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in one game with the Lightning this season on November 25 against St. Louis,...
NHL
Devils Prepare to Keep Rolling at Rangers | PREVIEW
Holding a strong lead for first place in the Metropolitan Division, the Devils have a chance to increase their lead on rivals. The Devils play the New York Rangers for the first time this season as they look to build on their last two wins. You can watch the game...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
Kaprizov has three points, Wild hold off Coyotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Kaprizov extended his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (five goals, nine assists) and has an assist in eight straight games, tying Jim Dowd (2001-02) for the longest in Minnesota history.
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 28, 2022
Golden Knights set off on four-game east coast trip beginning in Columbus. The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-1) begin their four-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-1) on Monday at 4 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. Monday's...
