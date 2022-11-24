Texas A&M running back LJ Johnson posted on social media today that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal with December 5 being the first day that it is officially open. Johnson has ten carries for 39 yards this season but reportedly was not at a practice a few weeks ago although Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher announced at a weekly press conference that he was still on the team at that time. Johnson ended up with 21 carries for 76 yards in four contests during the 2021 season, seeing most of his action versus Prairie View (11 rushes for 60 yards). He was expected to make a bid for playing time in 2022 but missed most of spring ball due to a pulled hamstring and wasn't a factor in fall camp.

