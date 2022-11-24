Read full article on original website
Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M running back LJ Johnson posted on social media today that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal with December 5 being the first day that it is officially open. Johnson has ten carries for 39 yards this season but reportedly was not at a practice a few weeks ago although Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher announced at a weekly press conference that he was still on the team at that time. Johnson ended up with 21 carries for 76 yards in four contests during the 2021 season, seeing most of his action versus Prairie View (11 rushes for 60 yards). He was expected to make a bid for playing time in 2022 but missed most of spring ball due to a pulled hamstring and wasn't a factor in fall camp.
A&M DT McKinnley Jackson appears to be coming back for his senior season
Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson posted on social media this morning that he is "locked in clipped loaded Y4" which everyone is taking as he is coming back for his senior season of football in Aggieland. The 'Y4' meaning 'Year 4' in Aggieland. Jackson essentially missed the first half of the 2022 season due to injury but returned to play in eight contests, finishing second on the team in tackles for loss (seven) while recording two sacks and 37 tackles. His most productive outing came against Florida when he had 2.5 tackles for loss.
Texas A&M DE Elijah Jeudy to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive end Elijah Jeudy announced tonight just minutes after the Aggies' season ending upset that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The second year player saw action in two games during his career in Aggieland. Jeudy was rated as a 0.9195 in the 2021 247 Sports...
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
Eclectic restaurant Cork This Tap That provides family-friendly dining in Montgomery
BBQ Wings ($10.95) is a popular appetizer that comes naked, or with hot or sweet and chili flavors. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Karla Nash opened Cork This Tap That on Sept. 1, 2021, after purchasing the restaurant from a previous owner and implementing her own style, foods and wines, she said.
