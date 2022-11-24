Read full article on original website
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Volleyball Receives No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – — Postseason volleyball is back at Rec Hall for the first time since 2019. Penn State received a No. 4 seed in its region of the NCAA Division I Tournament and will host UMBC, No. 5 seed UCF, and Yale for the first two rounds.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Heads to Clemson Tuesday for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team faces its first true road test of the season Tuesday night when the Nittany Lions travel to Clemson for the ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge presented by Continental Tire. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. FOLLOW ALONG.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11 Women's Volleyball Tops No. 19 Purdue in Five Sets
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 11 Penn State women's volleyball closed the match with a 7-0 run to secure a 3-2 (23-25, 27-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8) win over No. 19 Purdue in a Big Ten matchup Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won seven of their final...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/10/11 Penn State Takes Down Michigan State on Senior Day, 35-16
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 11/10/11 Penn State football team (10-2, 7-2 B1G) defeated Michigan State, 35-16, Saturday afternoon in the Nittany Lions' Senior Day game. Penn State reached the 10-win mark for the 25th time in program history and fourth time under James Franklin. The Nittany Lions also finish with seven Big Ten wins for the seventh time in school history.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Player Quotes (Michigan State)
Tyler Warren | TE | Soph. Q: How have you guys [tight ends] been able to do that (talking about scoring touchdowns)? What's it like when everyone steps up?. A: I think as a group we're definitely excited to catch some touchdown passes like that, and I'm excited when Theo and Brenton get to do it as much as I am when I get to do it. I think it just kind of speaks to our group as being versatile and doing what the offense needs.
GoPSUsports.com
Bothun Captures Fourth CHA Goaltender of the Week Nod
WINTHROP, Mass. - Penn State women's ice hockey junior Josie Bothun was named College Hockey America Goaltender of the Week on Monday. This is Bothun's fourth weekly award that she has earned this season. In the two games at the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase, she tallied 51 saves while recording a GAA of 2.50 with a save percentage of .911. In her shutout win against Boston University, Bothun stopped 21 shots on 21 attempted.
Penn State Looks Toward the Future After a Big Finish
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford took a tearful lap around Beaver Stadium, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did somersaults on the sideline and coach James Franklin photo-bombed his players' family selfies. The postgame moments following Penn State's 35-16 victory over Michigan State both carried and lifted weights. Players said goodbye, parents...
Penn State’s Sean Clifford bids farewell in final game at Beaver Stadium: video
Penn State quarterback, Sean Clifford would face off against the Michigan State Spartans for his final college career game inside Beaver Stadium. Today was also Senior Day for the Penn State football team and Clifford would end his time with the Nittany Lions throwing for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 final over the Spartans.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Takes Down Lafayette 70-57
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 70-57 win over Lafayette Friday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions used a 38-12 run from the 5:18 mark of the first half to the 7:34 mark of the second half to find the separation they would need to pull away from the Leopards. Penn State was stellar defensively after finding its footing in the early going as Lafayette shot just 22.2 percent (8-36) from the field in the game's final 26 minutes.
GoPSUsports.com
Lady Lions Roll to 7-0 Start, Beat Bulldogs 68-49
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Penn State women's basketball is off to their best start in 26 years as the Lady Lions advance to 7-0 overall with a 68-49 win over Fresno State (4-3) Saturday afternoon at the Ocean Center in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The Lady Lions forced a season-high 34 turnovers and with a season-high 22 steals against the Bulldogs.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 12/12 Women's Hockey Edged By No. 3/3 Minnesota 5-1
HENDERSON, NV. - The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team fell 5-1 to No. 3/3 Minnesota on Friday. Minnesota scored four goals in the opening frame coming off the sticks of Madison Kaiser with 14:26 remaining in the period. The Golden Gophers added another goal three minutes later...
nittanysportsnow.com
Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job
PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
State College
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
erienewsnow.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
