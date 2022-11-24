Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Small business owners talk inflation and how it's impacted their business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With Black Friday deals almost done and Small Business Saturday over, small business owners said inflation has impacted their business and they hope they can continue having steady business. Axe Holes in Grand Island saw a major increase in price for lumber that is used...
KSNB Local4
State Fire Marshall investigating a possible arson in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that happened in Buffalo County on Saturday night. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff, the fire started in a pasture about three miles west of the Minden Interchange, and just south of I-80. BSC said there was no real damage from the fire.
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
Kearney Hub
Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney
KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall. It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics. “We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines...
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
KSNB Local4
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
KSNB Local4
Flooring Company closes after 36 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A downtown flooring company is closing its doors for good. Abbey Carpet ‘N’ More will be closing after 36 years of service. The establishment was originally named ‘Carpets ‘N’ More. About 25 years ago they became affiliated with the Abbey Buying Group.
klkntv.com
Man gets 13 years after being found with 14 pounds of drugs near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after being caught with several pounds of meth in Grand Island, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to 13 years in prison for possession of 500...
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Rescue Cats is the cat's meow, works to reduce population of stray, feral cats
KEARNEY — Not long ago, an older couple in rural Shelton was feeding nine stray cats. When the husband died, his widow could no longer feed the cats. The widow called Kearney Rescue Cats, a nonprofit group that traps stray and feral cats, gets them spayed or neutered and vaccinated and then returns them to where they were found.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis
HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
KSNB Local4
‘Kearney Area Concerned Citizens’ holds annual Thanksgiving Meal
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Cars lined up to receive a hot Thanksgiving Meal from the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thursday for the 37th-annual Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say they usually serve around 1,500 people, and normally the event is held indoors, giving residents the opportunity to sit and enjoy a meal. However, the past few years they have done take out and delivery. Some volunteers say they got involved by taking a chance.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
