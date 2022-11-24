Read full article on original website
Related
BlockFi seeks protection as FTX collapse rattles crypto
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward. In a Monday filing for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, where it is based, BlockFi claimed more than 100,000 creditors and liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion. “Chapter 11 is a transparent process and we will continue to communicate with our clients to ensure they hear directly from us,” BlockFi said in a tweet. Cryptocurrencies were in retreat Monday in what has already been a disastrous year. Bitcoin, among the most widely traded cryptocurrencies, has plunged almost 70% in 2022 to below $16,000 apiece.
foodsafetynews.com
Companies in New York and Louisiana warned about import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella behind most meat outbreaks in China
Researchers have found that Salmonella caused the most outbreaks linked to meat products in China over a 15-year period. From 2002 to 2017, China recorded 2,815 outbreaks caused by meat and meat products, resulting in 52,122 illnesses, 25,361 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths. However, before 2011, there was no mandatory reporting to the foodborne disease surveillance system.
foodsafetynews.com
Publisher’s Platform: Memories of a Naughty and Nice List
— OPINION — I have been thinking it has been some time since I dug into a Naughty or Nice list. Here is one we at Food Safety News put together (with input from readers) in 2009. Reading these brings back a lot of memories, both good and bad. Shoot me an email at bmarler@marlerclark.com with your thoughts on who should be on this year’s list.
Comments / 0