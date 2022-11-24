France are hoping to become just the third team to defend a World Cup title in the competition's long history at Qatar 2022 and they're off to a strong start already. Les Bleus sent notice to the rest of the tournament field that despite a slew of injuries, they're more than equipped to make a deep run. No Karim Benzema? No problem. Olivier Giroud stepped up with two goals in a 4-1 rout of Australia, which saw Kylian Mbappe also play a starring role.

