Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
Voice of America
Ukraine Gradually Restores Power After Russian Strikes
Ukrainian authorities have worked to restore power throughout the country, making some progress to repair the electric grid following Russian missile attacks but are still unable to immediately help millions of Ukrainians in the dark. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Friday that workers had managed to halve...
Voice of America
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty
Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
Voice of America
90 Years on, Ukrainians See Repeat of Russian 'Genocide'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ninety years ago, millions perished in Ukraine in a manmade famine under Josef Stalin that many in the country call genocide. For Ganna Pertchuk, the current Russian invasion is a case of history repeating itself. At the tall candle-shaped Holodomor (Ukrainian for death by starvation) memorial...
Voice of America
Putin Decries Media 'Lies' at Meeting with Soldiers' Mothers
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticized what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse than what is shown on TV screens or even on the...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: November 19-25, 2022
United nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia’s war in Ukraine passes 9-month milestone. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russia would not break his...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Warns of New Week of Russian Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday the coming week could be as difficult as the past week when Russian missile strikes caused widespread damage to the country's electrical grid. Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military and other state entities are preparing, and he thanked the...
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Harris, French president to meet at NASA headquarters
Vice President Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit NASA headquarters together on Wednesday, a White House official said Monday. Macron will be in Washington for an official visit with President Biden and Harris, and the trip to NASA is intended to showcase the United States and France’s “deepening collaboration on space in support of Earth, climate, and space science and space exploration,” according to the official.
Voice of America
White House Seeks More Aid for Ukraine Before Republicans Take Control of House
The Biden administration is seeking $37 billion in aid for Ukraine in the coming weeks before the new Congress convenes in January. Michelle Quinn reports.
Voice of America
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports
Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Voice of America
China Arrests BBC Journalist Covering COVID Protests
London — The BBC has said one of its journalists in China was arrested and beaten by police while covering protests on Sunday against the country's zero-COVID policy. Hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on Sunday in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
Voice of America
China Moves to Curb and Censor Rare, Nationwide Protests
Shanghai — China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university...
Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?
NEW YORK (AP) — There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump’s, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.
Voice of America
US Official Urges 'De-escalation' as Turkey Strikes Syria
BEIRUT — A U.S. official in Syria on Friday called for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkey border, saying the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey this week launched a wave of...
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Senator Over Anti-Military Tweets
Islamabad — Authorities in Pakistan arrested an opposition senator Sunday for launching what they said was a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against the country’s outgoing military chief and other officers. Azam Khan Swati, who represents the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upper...
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
Voice of America
COVID Protests in China’s Urumqi Region
Protesters, angry about long COVID-19 lockdowns, have taken to the streets in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western Xinjiang region. The protests followed a high-rise apartment building fire in Urumqi on Thursday that killed 10 people and concerns that the lockdown measures may have prevented firefighters from entering the building quickly and may have hampered the exit of some residents.
Voice of America
Ousted Pakistan PM Says Party to Quit Provincial Legislatures
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday that his party has decided to resign from several regional legislatures in the latest twist in months of political turmoil in the country. Khan made the unexpected political move while addressing tens of thousands of supporters of his...
Voice of America
Civilians Flee as Jihadis Advance in Northeast Mali
Niamey, Niger — Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group are advancing in northeastern Mali, prompting terrified citizens to flee their homes, sources there say. The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) launched an offensive in the Gao and Menaka regions in March, triggering heavy fighting with local armed groups and rival jihadists.
Comments / 0