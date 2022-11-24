PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament's fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range,...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO