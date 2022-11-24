Read full article on original website
Canelo Alvarez On Soccer Star Lionel Messi: “He Better Pray To God That I Don’t Find Him”
Canelo Alvarez was apparently none too thrilled with Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s locker room behavior after Argentina defeated Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday. Canelo argued that , in a video clip of Messi celebrating in the locker room with his teammates after the game, Messi could be seen disrespecting the Mexican flag. “Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?” Canelo posted on Twitter Sunday. “He better pray to God that I don’t find him,” he said of Messi in another post. “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country, just about the b——t that Messi did.”
Jermall Charlo Approaches Dmitry Bivol For Catchweight Fight
WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo approached WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol Saturday night at the Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda fight in Carson, California. The exchange was captured on video by Fight Hype. The brief conversation, which appeared quite cordial, involved Charlo wanting to meet Bivol at a catchweight for what would surely be a major match. Bivol, however, made it clear that he wasn’t eager to drop weight to fight Charlo with no title belt on the line. Credit Charlo for stepping forward, but it’s hard to imagine Bivol biting at this point in his career.
Dillian Whyte Gets Past A Determined Jermain Franklin
After getting knocked out by a howitzer of an uppercut from Tyson Fury last spring, Dillian Whyte was hoping to return to form on Saturday when he took on undefeated fellow heavyweight Jermain Franklin in London. Franklin showed he could hang with longtime contender Whyte in the first, standing in front of his man and counterpunching. Both men landed well in the second, though Whyte seemed to be the more active of the two.
