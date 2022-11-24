Canelo Alvarez was apparently none too thrilled with Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s locker room behavior after Argentina defeated Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday. Canelo argued that , in a video clip of Messi celebrating in the locker room with his teammates after the game, Messi could be seen disrespecting the Mexican flag. “Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?” Canelo posted on Twitter Sunday. “He better pray to God that I don’t find him,” he said of Messi in another post. “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country, just about the b——t that Messi did.”

5 HOURS AGO