Manchester Man Arrested in Non-Fatal Brookline Shooting; In Lyndeborough, Man, 83, Found Dead in Home

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns
A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street. A massive...
Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Elderly Man in Manchester
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Raymond L. Moore, age 40, has been indicted and charged with multiple offenses in connection with the stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, age 75, in Manchester, New Hampshire, on September 2, 2022. Mr. Moore was indicted on one count of second-degree murder for...
2 Hinsdale Men Face Drug Charges After 3-Month Probe
Concord, NH – Upon request of the Hinsdale Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force initiated a three-month investigation into the illicit drug trafficking activities of the residence located at 28 Highland Road in Hinsdale, N.H. On November 17, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this residence by the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team with the search being conducted by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
No Change in House Winners After Ballot Law Commission Meets
CONCORD – After the state Ballot Law Commission met Monday, there were no material changes in the winners and losers for state House seats from the recent recounts with Republicans holding a 201-198 majority with one tie race still to be determined, likely by the legislature, for Rochester’s Ward 4.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Former Mayor Ray Wieczorek Who ‘Served With a Smile’ Has Died at Age 93
Former Manchester Mayor and Executive Councilor Raymond Wieczorek has died at age 93. Wieczorek will be remembered as a man “who served with a smile” and was always willing to help his city and state. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said: “Mayor Wieczorek cared deeply about this city, and...
Organization Day Kicks Off the New Two-Year Session of the General Court
In another week the election recounts will be decided, the Ballot Law Commission will have made its decisions and the 424 newly elected members of the General Court will gather in Concord for the first time. Organization Day, the first Wednesday in December, is the day the House and Senate...
Coalition Searching New Ways To Cut Electric Bills
Cutting electricity bills is the goal of a newly formed coalition ranging in all areas of New Hampshire. Over 20 cities and towns have become part of the Community Power Coalition New Hampshire or CPCNH. It’s a partnership between many cities and towns and is currently in the formative stage. Podcaster Roger Wood spoke to the vice chairman of the CPC NH, Christopher Parker. He serves as the Deputy City Manager in Dover.
Judge Orders Recount Of Manchester Ward 6 House Race After Winner Declared
CONCORD – A judge ordered a full recount of all the votes in Manchester District 16 Ward 6 House race Tuesday morning denying the declared winner’s attempt to legally stop any further recounting. Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius acknowledged Maxine Mosley having been announced “the official winner based...
Judge To Decide If Manchester House Seat Recount Will Resume After Winner Reported
CONCORD – A judge will decide whether the Secretary of State can continue recounting Manchester Ward 6 House votes that appeared to wrest the 23-vote win from Republican Larry Gagne to Democrat Maxine Mosley during a recount last Monday by one vote. On election night, Gagne had 1,820 votes...
Recount Flip Reverts Back to GOP in Court-Ordered Count for Manchester House Seat
CONCORD – The court-ordered recount for a House seat in Manchester’s Ward 6 flipped again Tuesday, this time with Republican Larry Gagne winning by 26 votes with 1,824 votes over Democrat Maxine Mosley’s 1,798. Mosley had beaten Gagne in a recount Nov. 14 by one vote. This...
County Investigates McLaughlin Complaint Filed By Man Convicted Decades Ago
An investigation is now underway after Vermont man Robert Lamontagne says he did not get a fair trial when he was convicted of molesting children in New Hampshire in 1990 because the state never informed his attorney about investigating then-detective James McLaughlin’s credibility issues. McLaughlin, the now retired star...
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
Dems Sue To Stop New Vote Count Of House Seat Flipped in Their Favor During Recount
CONCORD – Two Manchester Democrats are going to court to stop Secretary of State David Scanlan from further examining the ballots following the recount of a Manchester House of Representatives race that flipped one seat from red to blue. They argue there is only one recount allowed and Scanlan...
Scanlan: Some Recount Numbers Don’t Add Up, Some Ballots May Not Have Been Counted
CONCORD – Two recounts for the House of Representatives ended with no change in outcome Thursday, but new questions were raised in some other recounts. Secretary of State David Scanlan said there will be a continued counting of one of the recounts that flipped one House seat this week from Republican to Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6. And the Ballot Law Commission will be asked to count 27 absentee votes just found in a Brentwood race that was decided by just 15 votes.
Orphans of Veterans Receive Scholarships
The New Hampshire Department of Education recently issued two, $2,500 checks to assist orphans of veterans with their college expenses. The scholarships are part of the Orphans of Veterans program that helps war orphans offset the cost of college for items such as books and supplies. This year’s recipients are:
Dancers and Musicians Perform ‘Improvisation: Trust the Process’ in Concord Dec. 2
We often strive for perfection in our daily lives – perfect work, perfect appearance, perfect life. But we all make mistakes. And mistakes provide beautiful learning opportunities and chances to bring something new and original to life. Most of us don’t show the process, only the end result. Deo Mwano is opening up his mind to the public to share his creative process through this new show.
NH’s Criminal Defamation Law Found Constitutional After Exeter Man’s Appeal
The Exeter man who was charged with criminal defamation for criticizing a police officer online later argued the law is unconstitutional, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that false statements do not fall under the First Amendment. Robert Frese was charged with criminal defamation after he placed an...
Recount Cliffhanger Day 3: Tie for Rochester House Seat May Impact Balance of Power
CONCORD – A recount for a House seat in Rochester has ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker darkening the ever-murky waters of which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the next two years. Walker beat Grassie by one...
Lincoln Soldati, Friend to Many, Has Died at Age 73
My heart is heavy after just learning that Lincoln Soldati of Portsmouth has died. I had hoped to say goodbye in person, but there was to be no time as he died Sunday after checking into Hyder House hospice on Friday after being diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer at age 73.
