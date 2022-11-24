ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Gibson stops 41, Ducks get 1st regulation win vs. Rangers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a93tT_0jM6cg9100

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thanks to John Gibson, the Anaheim Ducks were able to get their first regulation victory of the season.

Gibson stopped 41 shots, including 17 in the third period, and the Ducks held on to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.

“(Gibson) was incredible. Just an outstanding performance by him,” Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. “I think you saw our lack of playing with the lead, it was almost like we were waiting for something bad to happen. And we are very thankful that he was going to have none of that.”

Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist, while Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game.

At 20 games, Anaheim just missed tying the Arizona Coyotes for most games to start the season without picking up a regulation victory.

“It is kind of a relief to close out a game like that. It was a big night for us in a lot of different aspects,” said Terry, who has three goals in the last six games. “I think we’ve had a bad habit this year of when we’re tied or winning, we kind of back off, just try to not get scored on and we stop bringing the game to them. I thought we did a better job of that tonight,”

The Rangers were playing the second of a back-to-back Southern California set after beating Los Angeles on Tuesday night. They made a move before Wednesday’s game by trading enforcer Ryan Reaves to Minnesota.

Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 shots.

Artemi Panarin picked up his 400th career assist on Schneider’s second-period goal to get the Rangers within a goal.

Penarin had a chance to tie it with 3:46 remaining, but his shot hit the post and Kaapo Kakko missed tipping it in.

“We hit five goal posts and crossbars. We had lots of opportunities and Gibson stood on his head,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “I’m disappointed we didn’t get any points out of it. We played hard and well. If you play like that, you are going to win a lot of these games.”

Gibson made his share of great saves to keep the Ducks in the game, including stopping Kakko on the breakaway midway through the second period.

Goodrow blocked John Klingberg’s shot in the Ducks’ offensive zone, rushed up ice and then put a wrist shot through Gibson’s pads to open the scoring at 8:51. It was Goodrow’s 50th career goal and fifth of the season.

The Ducks answered 31 seconds later when McTavish knocked in a rebound after Halak made a pad save on a shot from the point by Kulikov. It was McTavish’s third of the season with all of them coming in the last nine games.

Kulikov put Anaheim up 2-1 just 39 seconds into the second with a wrist shot from the side boards that trickled between Halak’s pads and into the net.

Terry made it a two-goal advantage five minutes later with a snap shot from just inside the left faceoff circle that went top shelf inside the far post.

MILESTONE ASSIST

Since making his NHL debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the third-most assists in the league. Connor McDavid leads the way with 477 followed by Patrick Kane’s 410.

Panarin — who has 192 goals and 592 points in 529 games — is also the only active undrafted player in the league to reach 400 assists.

Rangers: Return home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Ducks: Continue their homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard’s 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in...
The Associated Press

Blues host the Stars after Kyrou’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues’ 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots.
The Associated Press

Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals 5-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. “It’s exciting,” Hughes said. “Couple of two-goal games in my career, so nice to cap it off with the third one tonight.” Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. “It means I’ve been around a long time,” Ruff cracked. “Great to win the game. Again, you got to do a lot of right things, have good teams, and the way our team is playing I have to give them a lot of credit for getting me there.”
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like we were playing a really, really good game,” Georgiev said. “We had a lot of penalty-kill situations in the second — that’s when they had some of their most dangerous chances — but 5-on-5 I think we played much better.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jazz face the Bulls on 4-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Chicago. The Jazz are 6-2 in home games. Utah is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Denver and Houston meet in conference showdown

Houston Rockets (5-14, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (12-7, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Western Conference action. The Nuggets are 10-4 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Phoenix visits Sacramento, aims to break road slide

Phoenix Suns (13-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Sacramento looking to break its three-game road skid. The Kings are 4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.7 assists...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions. Oregon State converted all three drives into touchdowns without attempting a single pass. “I felt like we won the Super Bowl,” Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey said. Oregon missed out on a spot in the Pac-12 championship game when No. 12 Washington beat Washington State later Saturday. No. 14 Utah won a tiebreaker and will face No. 5 Southern California on Friday for the league title.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy