Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives positive updates on OT Ronnie Stanley, S Kyle Hamilton

By Steve Rudden
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 by the final score of 13-3. It was a game that Baltimore had to grind out in the fourth quarter, but due to their defense and a late offensive spark were able to come away with a victory and improve their record to 7-3 on the year.

In the win, the Ravens a key member of both their offense and defense in offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Stanley and Hamilton after practice on Wednesday, saying both are “day to day”.

“It does, it does. We’ll still kind of work our way through the week. I’d put him in a day-to-day, gameday decision right now. If that progresses later in the week, I’ll let you know. That’s up in the air right now…Kyle [Hamilton], yes. Kyle would be in the same category.”

Baltimore hasn’t seen nearly as many major injuries as they saw during the 2021 season, and it looks like they avoided two more in Stanley and Hamilton. Even though the team has great depth at both offensive tackle and safety, Stanley and Hamilton are playing great football, meaning any time that they would miss would be a big blow to either unit.

