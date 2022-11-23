ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives brief update on Lamar Jackson after missed practice on Wednesday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars following their win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the 2022 season. The victory moved their record and improved their record to 7-3, and the team will look to pick up another victory in Week 12.

During practice on Wednesday, quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the session with what was later classified on the injury report as a hip injury. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on the former league-MVP following practice, saying that he had an issue stemming from Week 11 but will be able to play in Week 12.

“Yes, it was a day … We had an issue from the game. He’s going to play in the game [on Sunday], but I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today for practice.”

