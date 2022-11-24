Read full article on original website
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Giroux scores on OT breakaway, Senators beat Kings 3-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Sunday night. Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October. Arthur Kaliyev scored two power-play goals for the Kings, winners of just one of their past five games. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots. Giroux waited out Quick for his ninth goal on the breakaway set up by Tim Stutzle’s stretch pass. Stutzle’s had two assists, while Giroux had an assist for his fifth multipoint game of the season.
Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 and tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory. Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn scored in the first period for the streaking Kraken. Troy Terry scored on his bobblehead night and Derek Grant scored in his return from a 10-game injury absence for the last-place Ducks, who have lost five of six. Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique scored on power plays to tie it in Anaheim’s highest-scoring performance in 10 games.
Milton, Harris lead 76ers’ rout of Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 18 points and Franz Wagner scored 17 for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight.
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100. It is the most rebounds in an NBA game this season. Zubac was one board away from the league’s fourth 30 point/30 rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining. Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers while Tyrese Haliburton added 15 and T.J. McConnell 14.
Bills defense looks to adjust in Miller’s absence
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller has led the way for the injury-filled Buffalo Bills defense this season. With Miller out indefinitely with a knee injury, his teammates are looking to repay the favor. The Bills have found a way to persevere because of their depth on defense and their ability to score on offense, but they know Miller’s absence presents a new challenge. The standout pass rusher was injured in Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and Miller has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots.
