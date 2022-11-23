ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens release first injury report for Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

By Steve Rudden
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens head into a Week 12 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville coming off of their Week 11 win over the Carolina Panthers. Baltimore will look to get multiple players back over the course of the week, and did just that on Wednesday.

The Ravens released their first injury report of the week, with nine total players on the list. The biggest names not practicing included quarterback Lamar Jackson, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

Out of the nine players on the list, only running back Gus Edwards was listed as limited in practice. Jackson is on the report with a hip injury, but head coach John Harbaugh specified after Wednesday’s practice that the quarterback will play on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Harbaugh also mentioned that Stanley and Hamilton would be “day to day”, so for them it’s about healing up in time to being able to fully suit up again. The team could choose to hold both out as they continue to progress in hopes of getting them back at full strength later on in the season, even as early as Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. However, for now it’s in wait and see mode.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

