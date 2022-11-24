Read full article on original website
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claude Giroux scored on a breakaway 20 seconds into overtime, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Sunday night. Alex DeBrincat had a power-play goal, Cam Talbot made 25 saves and the Senators won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak in late October. Arthur Kaliyev scored two power-play goals for the Kings, winners of just one of their past five games. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 39 shots. Giroux waited out Quick for his ninth goal on the breakaway set up by Tim Stutzle’s stretch pass. Stutzle’s had two assists, while Giroux had an assist for his fifth multipoint game of the season.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 and tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory. Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn scored in the first period for the streaking Kraken. Troy Terry scored on his bobblehead night and Derek Grant scored in his return from a 10-game injury absence for the last-place Ducks, who have lost five of six. Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique scored on power plays to tie it in Anaheim’s highest-scoring performance in 10 games.
