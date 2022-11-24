Read full article on original website
Jungers scores 17, Omaha defeats Southern 88-78
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Led by Luke Jungers' 17 points, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the Southern Jaguars 88-78 on Saturday night. The Mavericks are now 3-4 on the season, while the Jaguars dropped to 2-4. Northern Colorado edges Jacksonville State 86-82 in OT. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s...
Huskers receive No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA Volleyball Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament appearance...
#15 Creighton volleyball tops #14 Marquette for third straight BIG EAST Tourney title
OMAHA, Neb. -- Norah Sis and Ava Martin combined for 45 kills to lead No. 15 Creighton Volleyball to its eighth BIG EAST Tournament title in the last nine years with a 3-2 win vs. No. 14 Marquette on Saturday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena. Creighton has now beaten Marquette in five of the last six BIG EAST Tournament finals.
Huskers Battle Florida State Sunday Night
The Huskers will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday evening, as Nebraska takes on Florida State at the ESPN Events Invitational just outside Orlando, Fla. Tipoff between the Huskers and Seminoles is set for 6:30 p.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNEWS and carried on the Huskers Radio Network, on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.
Huskers dominate Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, P.R. – The Nebraska women’s basketball team celebrated Black Friday with a dominant 73-44 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Huskers fell behind 14-12 after a quarter of play, but a dominant second quarter propelled Nebraska to a comfortable victory. Nebraska...
Huskers, Hawkeyes use different definitions to pick honorees for 'Heroes Game'
Nebraska-Iowa football game at Iowa is the 12th annual Heroes Game with each state honoring one resident as a symbol of all community heroes. The Heroes for each state were selected for their positive impact on their communities and the inspiration they provide to others. Both will be recognized at halftime and have their names inscribed on the game trophy.
Rhule officially named Nebraska's head football coach
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska officially has its new head football coach, naming Matt Rhule to the post Saturday morning. Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule in a press conference on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has coached the past 25 seasons with experience at both the collegiate...
Huskers survive, pick up first win over Iowa since 2014
IOWA CITY -- If Friday was his last game at the helm of the Nebraska football program, Mickey Joseph went out in style, delivering the team its first win over Iowa since Bo Pelini's last game in 2014. As the interim head coach, Joseph did something neither Mike Riley nor...
Huskers Fall to Wisconsin, 3-1
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team fell 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25) to No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night in front of 8,255 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers fell to 24-4 overall and 16-3 in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin improved to 24-3 overall and 18-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers clinched the outright Big Ten championship with the win.
DEC 2 (5:35 PM CT) - Beatrice vs Nebraska City (NCN TV)
NEBRASKA CITY - The doubleheader between Beatrice and Nebraska City will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 5:35 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
Dora Marie Griepenstroh
Dora Marie Griepenstroh, age 94 of Dunbar died November 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse. Dora Marie was born December 31, 1927 in Syracuse, the daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Neff) Granneman. She married Irvin Griepenstroh September 22, 1946 and was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Syracuse. Dora Marie was a licensed practical nurse and enjoyed playing cards, golfing and spending winters in Texas. Survivors include her son-in-law, Bill Fleischman of Elmwood; grandchildren, Brian (Leah) Fleischman of Overton and Becky (Troy) Callaway of Elmwood; great grandchildren, Haley, Braden, Brody Fleischman; Alex and Vanessa Callaway; brother-in-law, Donald Lange; many other relatives and friends. Dora was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Warren; daughter, Barbara Fleischman and sister, Lou Ann Lange.
Sharon A. Newby, age 79 of Nebraska City
Sharon A. Newby, age 79 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Prestige Care Center in Nebr. City. Sharon Ann (Ballain) Newby was born on December 1, 1942 in Emerson, IA; the daughter of Cecil L. and Marguerite M. (Fritz) Ballain. She grew up and attended school in Iowa.
Downtown Omaha lights up for Christmas
For the first time in four years downtown Omaha is celebrating Christmas with lights, thousands, and thousands of lights. After 2018 the lights were turned off but are now back on through Monday, January 2nd. The lights, some of them color-changing, adorn the new Riverfront Park at the outdoor Gene...
Hiking trails to close at Fontenelle Forest for prescribed burn
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - All hiking trails will be closed at Fontenelle Forest on Monday for a prescribed burn. According to Fontenelle Forest, a prescribed burn is planned for Monday, Nov. 28. Due to the burn, all hiking trails and the Raptor Woodland Refuge will close at 12 p.m. Monday....
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities reported on Monday that an inmate from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died Sunday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 70-year-old Necdet Canbaz died Sunday, Nov. 27. NDCS said that Canbaz was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that...
Tree lighting highlights holiday shopping promotion
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce organized the Christmas tree lighting on shop small Saturday. The first 100 families received a free commemorative ornament, reusable bag and 3D viewing glasses. The Nebraska City High School Band played and Santa arrived by fire truck. The event coincides with the...
