Dora Marie Griepenstroh, age 94 of Dunbar died November 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse. Dora Marie was born December 31, 1927 in Syracuse, the daughter of Henry and Dorothy (Neff) Granneman. She married Irvin Griepenstroh September 22, 1946 and was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Syracuse. Dora Marie was a licensed practical nurse and enjoyed playing cards, golfing and spending winters in Texas. Survivors include her son-in-law, Bill Fleischman of Elmwood; grandchildren, Brian (Leah) Fleischman of Overton and Becky (Troy) Callaway of Elmwood; great grandchildren, Haley, Braden, Brody Fleischman; Alex and Vanessa Callaway; brother-in-law, Donald Lange; many other relatives and friends. Dora was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Warren; daughter, Barbara Fleischman and sister, Lou Ann Lange.

