This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO