Provo, UT

247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas

This is what Kansas State players said after their 47-27 win against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. On his emotions throughout the season... "It's definitely been something that we don't take for granted. And we've had these goals way back in January and to see it all kind of come to light, it's great and a blessing and a lot more work to be done. We're not going out there to just to participate, we're going there to actually win so now we got a lot of work coming ahead for this week but it's definitely great."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Rattler addresses future after beating Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Spencer Rattler didn’t show his cards following the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-30 win over Clemson. “I think it definitely does,” Rattler said on Saturday afternoon, when asked if the last two weeks will affect his decision for next year. “Ending like this, it’s a big thing. I’m going to talk to my family and just pray on it, but we’ll see here soon.”
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14

Michigan owned Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens Saturday to highlight rivalry weekend's College Football Playoff-altering results that also included South Carolina's stunning upset of Clemson. The Gamecocks' second-straight win over a top-10 team snapped the Tigers' 40-game home winning streak and opened the door for others in the final four race heading into conference championship weekend. Who will be at the top of the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 14?
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College football postseason intel, what we're hearing after rivalry weekend

College Football Playoff bowl projections feature mass changes near the top following a crazy rivalry weekend that included four top 10 teams going down and two-loss Alabama potentially having new life in the final four race. South Carolina's upset win over Clemson coupled with Michigan's dominant victory over Ohio State makes the playoff picture more clear entering Week 14.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC

