Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall
Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
Newport is accepting Letters to Santa — and he promises a reply if you write by December 16
The City of Newport encourages kids to write a letter to Santa this year. Drop you letter off in a special mailbox in the lobby of the Newport City Building at East 10th and Monmouth of mail it to:. Santa Claus. c/o Newport Community Services. 998 Monmouth Street. Newport, KY...
WLWT 5
Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend
CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
Kathryn Witt’s Cincinnati Scavenger challenges you to figure out riddles, learn region; book signings
Local author Kathryn Witt has book signing and mini-scavenger hunt events in December for Cincinnati Scavenger, published by Reedy Press. Witt’s new book is a fun, challenging, and memory-making way to explore the city on foot as you uncover its mystery and history among the diverse neighborhoods of the Queen City’s region.
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
WLWT 5
Light Up the Square kicks off Friday night
CINCINNATI — 'Tis the season! Cincinnati's annual tree lighting ceremony Light Up the Square was Friday night. (Watch the lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas Tree in the player above.) Festivities began at 6 p.m. with live music and special appearances. The tree lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m....
Fox 19
Local Tri-State stores offer Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday deals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend after Thanksgiving consists of days-long holiday deals and is known to be one of the busiest times for retail workers. These local Tri-State stores announced all of their holiday deals for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and/or Cyber Monday. The Native One. Since 2017, The...
Cincinnati CityBeat
9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)
If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More
Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
Cincinnati Zoo offering one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by zoo residents through online auction
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering an opportunity to get someone on your holiday shopping list a gift that they are sure not to have. The Zoo is offering the chance to Bid on one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by some of the Cincinnati Zoo’s special residents through tomorrow. All funds raised go directly to the Zoo’s field partners in Kenya who are experiencing the worst drought in history.
Fox 19
Cincinnati chef Christian Gill to compete in Netflix cooking show. Here’s when to watch
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati chef and restaurant owner will compete in a new Netflix cooking series. Christian Gill, who owns Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey, is one of 12 featured chefs in Netflix’s upcoming cooking competition show, “Snack vs. Chef.” The series, which pits contestants against one another for a $50,000 grand prize, premieres Nov. 30.
spectrumnews1.com
Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WLWT 5
Report of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Roport of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills. Victim reportedly shot in the leg; the severity of the injury is unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Newport’s East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea returning first weekend in December
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour & Tea is returning on the first weekend in December in the East Row Historic District of Newport. Once again, residents will be opening their spectacular historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The Tour includes 8 distinct...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, road blocked
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft at Collins in East Walnut Hills, road blocked. traffic being diverted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0