ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall

Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Light Up the Square kicks off Friday night

CINCINNATI — 'Tis the season! Cincinnati's annual tree lighting ceremony Light Up the Square was Friday night. (Watch the lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas Tree in the player above.) Festivities began at 6 p.m. with live music and special appearances. The tree lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Local Tri-State stores offer Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday deals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend after Thanksgiving consists of days-long holiday deals and is known to be one of the busiest times for retail workers. These local Tri-State stores announced all of their holiday deals for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and/or Cyber Monday. The Native One. Since 2017, The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

9 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 25-27)

If you're in town for the weekend after the big dinner and need to get out of the house, there's still plenty to do in Cincinnati post-turkey day. Maybe you need to immediately shift into holiday season-mode to maintain proper dopamine levels, so look no further for Things To Do in Cincinnati Nov. 25-27. As always, check out CityBeat's event calendar for a look at more fun and enriching things to do in the Queen City every day of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More

Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Clifton restaurant hands out free Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery continued a tradition they have had since 2020 by passing out free Thanksgiving meals to the community on Wednesday. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying to those stressing about a meal for the holidays to stop by on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its location on West McMillan Street.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Cincinnati Zoo offering one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by zoo residents through online auction

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering an opportunity to get someone on your holiday shopping list a gift that they are sure not to have. The Zoo is offering the chance to Bid on one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by some of the Cincinnati Zoo’s special residents through tomorrow. All funds raised go directly to the Zoo’s field partners in Kenya who are experiencing the worst drought in history.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy