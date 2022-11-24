ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More

Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Horizon’s Mary Ann Noll fund makes first award, supports Covington Community Montessori students

The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds has awarded its first scholarship for a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. “The generosity of contributors to the fund and the dedication of the student’s family have made this possible,” said Ana Noll Summe, Directress at Covington Community Montessori.
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati Herald

Dr O’dell Owens passes away

Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Construction to affect Kettering traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City and Lafeuille

CINCINNATI — Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue. Queen City is closed between Lafeuille and West Tower. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana

Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

George Kent founded Hate2Debate to help people understand each other — and restore civility

George Kent certainly knows about choices. He made plenty in his lifetime. Kent received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Colorado, but also studied at the University of Athens, Greece and the University of Lavel, Quebec, Canada. He was professor and Dean of the School of Health and Human Services at California State University Chico and also taught at five other universities including the University of Louisville and Northern Kentucky University.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall

Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond

There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

