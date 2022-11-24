Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More
Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati ranked among best public colleges in the country
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
Horizon’s Mary Ann Noll fund makes first award, supports Covington Community Montessori students
The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds has awarded its first scholarship for a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. “The generosity of contributors to the fund and the dedication of the student’s family have made this possible,” said Ana Noll Summe, Directress at Covington Community Montessori.
Cincinnati Herald
Dr O’dell Owens passes away
Dr. O’dell Owens, a longtime Cincinnati health expert, has passed away. Dr. Owens was nationally known for his work in in vitro fertilization. In addition, some of his accomplishments include being elected as the Hamilton County Coroner, the President of Cincinnati State, and the Medical Director of the Cincinnati Health Department.
Boone County Classified Employees Association calls for immediate recognition as bargaining agent
The Boone County Classified Employees Association (BCCEA), the union representing classified employees in the Boone County Schools system, is calling upon the Board of Education to vote in favor of recognizing BCCEA as the official bargaining agent for classified employees in the district. The Board may vote on the recognition...
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
WLWT 5
Couple who named a son after Dr. O'dell Owens honors him for helping them start a family
CINCINNATI — A Liberty Township couple said they have the late Dr. O'dell Owens to thank for their four sons. Owens was a renowned fertility doctor who later held several high profile positions across Cincinnati and Hamilton County, including county coroner and president of Cincinnati State. He died Wednesday...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood converts vacant historic buildings into affordable housing
CINCINNATI – On St. Michael St., in Lower Price Hill, a transformation is underway. After two years of construction, crumbling facades, vacant buildings, and boarded windows have been replaced with vibrant colors, renovated interiors, and soon, new occupants. It’s part of the Lower Price Hill Thrives project, a promise...
Covington native Charley Wolf died at 96, made a mark in basketball and as patriarch of a sports family
Yes, there once was a professional basketball team in Cincinnati. And it was coached by Charley Wolf, a native of Covington. Wolf died at the age of 96 Saturday – but not before he made quite a mark – not only in basketball – but as the patriarch to one this area’s top sports families.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City and Lafeuille
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue. Queen City is closed between Lafeuille and West Tower. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
George Kent founded Hate2Debate to help people understand each other — and restore civility
George Kent certainly knows about choices. He made plenty in his lifetime. Kent received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Colorado, but also studied at the University of Athens, Greece and the University of Lavel, Quebec, Canada. He was professor and Dean of the School of Health and Human Services at California State University Chico and also taught at five other universities including the University of Louisville and Northern Kentucky University.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Former Cincinnati Royals coach, local legend Charley Wolf dies at age 96
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Life happens to us and for us. How we use the time we’re given determines what our life looks like, and how we’re remembered. Charley Wolf made the most of it. “He lived a good life,” his son, Steve, told our media partners at The...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall
Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Brunches that are worthy of the holidays and beyond
There are many ways to tackle breakfast. The superstar ingredients of the hour — eggs, bread, potatoes, salty meats, butter and sugary carbohydrate confections — may be familiar sights, but the vision, preparation, presentation and recipes are all there to tantalize and delight in their own special way.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
