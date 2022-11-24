Read full article on original website
Related
Boone County Classified Employees Association calls for immediate recognition as bargaining agent
The Boone County Classified Employees Association (BCCEA), the union representing classified employees in the Boone County Schools system, is calling upon the Board of Education to vote in favor of recognizing BCCEA as the official bargaining agent for classified employees in the district. The Board may vote on the recognition...
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
Newport is accepting Letters to Santa — and he promises a reply if you write by December 16
The City of Newport encourages kids to write a letter to Santa this year. Drop you letter off in a special mailbox in the lobby of the Newport City Building at East 10th and Monmouth of mail it to:. Santa Claus. c/o Newport Community Services. 998 Monmouth Street. Newport, KY...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
Fox 19
Lockdown lifted after weapon found on Covington school’s property
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted after a weapon was on campus early Monday, according to Covington Independent Public Schools. The message from the school district said the lockdown was put in place “out of an abundance of caution.” There was no threat made against students or the school, the district wrote.
Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More
Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a structure fire in a multi-unit dwelling at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs. Heavy smoke, residents being evacuated. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Six sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Six individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Jason Dean McCreary, 38, of Sar
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall
Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati ranked among best public colleges in the country
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Park Hills is offering a 2014 Dodge Charger police car in online auction at Municibid — ends Nov. 29
The City of Park Hills is auctioning off a 2014 Dodge Charger police car. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com. Bidding ends Tuesday, November 29. Kentucky residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. The Dodge Charger has 82,846 miles on...
Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program
The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
consistentlycurious.com
Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana
This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
Covington employees bridge communication gap with Hispanic population by learning Spanish
Covington es una ciudad que celebra su diversidad, equidad e inclusión. Thanks to an 8-week Spanish course initiated by the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, a group of City employees is on track to read and speak Spanish with confidence. It’s further evidence that Covington celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (which is what that first sentence states).
City of Covington engages Emersion Design to redesign Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway
Emersion Design, LLC will help the City of Covington drastically improve both the look and function of a busy gateway that – to be polite – isn’t very inviting. The company was awarded a contract after a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners this week to redesign the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway into Covington from Cincinnati.
Republic Bank’s Tom Tilmes named recipient of Chamber of Commerce NKY Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tom Tilmes, Vice President of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, as the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award. The award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0