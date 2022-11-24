ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Fox 19

Lockdown lifted after weapon found on Covington school’s property

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted after a weapon was on campus early Monday, according to Covington Independent Public Schools. The message from the school district said the lockdown was put in place “out of an abundance of caution.” There was no threat made against students or the school, the district wrote.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Jeanne Pike and the growth of media services at Thomas More

Part 73 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Cozy, warm, hospitable, caring, compassionate — these are among the many adjectives I use to describe Thomas More University. As a graduate (1982) and a former 22-year fulltime faculty member (1987-2009) of Thomas More University, I experienced the reality of these adjectives firsthand. Most of my memories are associated with dedicated faculty and staff, dozens of whom I and others hold dear in our hearts long after their passing. Among those was a unique person who taught me much about life — Jeanne Pike.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said. Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Local artist Doc Galahan creates interactive street-art project on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall

Cincinnati-based artist Doc Galahan has announced a new interactive street art exhibit to be installed on Covington’s Pike Street Art Wall located at 216 W. Pike St. Galahan’s ‘Beyond the Veil’ experience consists of a triptych of three key characters in a larger narrative art experience which tells the story of an alternate, Victorian-Era Cincinnati known as Queensgate. Utilizing an overprint technique he calls ‘spectraglyphs,’ Galahan presents art that changes under the color of red, green, and blue light.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Park Hills

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. I wrote about the food offered on part of Dixie Highway earlier this year in my hometown, Fort Mitchell. Since Dixie Highway runs the gamut of Northern Kentucky, I got on the highway again and headed to Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ludlow Independent School District among 13 across state to participate in college success program

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and OneGoal, a leading postsecondary success organization, announced that 13 Kentucky public school districts will participate in a statewide effort to receive postsecondary professional coaching at the school and district leadership levels to improve college readiness outcomes for students.
KENTUCKY STATE
consistentlycurious.com

Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana

This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington employees bridge communication gap with Hispanic population by learning Spanish

Covington es una ciudad que celebra su diversidad, equidad e inclusión. Thanks to an 8-week Spanish course initiated by the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, a group of City employees is on track to read and speak Spanish with confidence. It’s further evidence that Covington celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion (which is what that first sentence states).
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Republic Bank’s Tom Tilmes named recipient of Chamber of Commerce NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has named Tom Tilmes, Vice President of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location, as the latest recipient of the NKY Community Award. The award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

