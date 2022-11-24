ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season

Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2

The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
NEWBERRY, FL
wuft.org

Adria Petty Thankful To Give Back To The Gainesville Community That Helped Raise Her Dad

WUFT’s Morning Edition host Glenn Richards recently spoke with Tom Petty’s eldest daughter – director, editor, art director and artist, Adria Petty. Since her father’s untimely passing in 2017, she and Petty Legacy have been closely involved in curating a series of outstanding posthumous releases and boxed sets: 2018’s An American Treasure, 2019’s The Best of Everything, 2020’s Wildflowers & All the Rest, and 2021’s Angel Dream.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City group remembers 1988 unsolved homicide

Suwannee Valley Unsolved continues to keep the death of 2-year-old Roshanda McGuire and disappearance of her mother, Detra Renvictoria McGuire, before the public 34 years after the incident occurred. The incident happened on Nov. 2, 1988, and Suwannee Valley Unsolved sent out information on the case in the hopes that...
LAKE CITY, FL

