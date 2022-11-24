Read full article on original website
Stephen Jones says Cowboys must clean up penalty issues
The Dallas Cowboys have themselves a penalty problem, and after their win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Stephen Jones has had just about enough of it.
Would Packers shut down injured Aaron Rodgers? No playoffs, more Jordan Love are key factors
Aaron Rodgers admitted before Sunday night's Week 12 game at the Eagles that he had been playing with a broken right thumb. The Packers quarterback left that same game in the fourth quarter with a different injury, this one to his ribs. With Green Bay losing the game 40-33 despite...
Aaron Rodgers thumb injury, explained: Why Packers QB has been playing with fracture suffered in Week 5
This story has been updated from a previous version. If it could go wrong, it has gone wrong for the Packers in 2022. Aaron Rodgers has been hurt. The defense has been inconsistent. The run game has alternated between dominant (in victories over the Patriots and Cowboys) and non-existent (in losses to the Bucs and Commanders). And their playoff chances continue to dwindle.
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets
Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
Packers QB depth chart: Jordan Love plays well vs. Eagles after Aaron Rodgers injury
If the Packers' path to the playoffs was described as an uphill battle before the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Eagles, it could perhaps be described as staring up at a cliff after. Green Bay fell in Philadelphia 40-33 to drop to 4-8 on the season. That record puts...
'A Philly Special Christmas': What to know about Eagles, Jason Kelce's Christmas album
You've heard of a blue Christmas and a white Christmas. Now, thanks to Jason Kelce and the Eagles, Philadelphia fans can enjoy a green Christmas. Midnight green, that is. Kelce, enlisting the help of fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — as well as cameos from teammates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham — will release an Eagles-themed Christmas album in 2022.
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach
Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative
South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach
When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Matt Rhule hire just what Nebraska needs to build solid future in Big Ten
Matt Rhule might not be a splash hire for Nebraska. That doesn't mean he can't be the right hire for the Huskers. Nebraska hired Rhule on Saturday; one day after the Huskers completed a 4-8 season with a 24-17 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa. You read...
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Great timing, great hire as Badgers aim to take next step
The timing was right for Luke Fickell this time. Wisconsin made the surprise hire of the 2022-23 coaching carousel by prying Fickell away from Cincinnati. ESPN.com's Pete Thamel reported the news. Fickell, who was the interim coach at Ohio State in 2011, had been a candidate for other Power 5 jobs in recent seasons.
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'
It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
How long is Gordon Hayward out? Shoulder injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Hornets star
Gordon Hayward is set for an extended stint on the sidelines after being diagnosed with a shoulder injury. Hayward missed eight games earlier this month with an injury to his same left shoulder, before returning to play the Hornets' last three games. On Friday, he was out for their contest...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch every NCAA game on Saturday
For the second year in a row, "The Game" will be the biggest game of Rivalry Week, pitting No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan in a showdown with ramifications not only for the Big Ten championship, but also for the College Football Playoff. Both teams suffered scares in...
