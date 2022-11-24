ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Rodgers thumb injury, explained: Why Packers QB has been playing with fracture suffered in Week 5

This story has been updated from a previous version. If it could go wrong, it has gone wrong for the Packers in 2022. Aaron Rodgers has been hurt. The defense has been inconsistent. The run game has alternated between dominant (in victories over the Patriots and Cowboys) and non-existent (in losses to the Bucs and Commanders). And their playoff chances continue to dwindle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets

Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
CHICAGO, IL
'A Philly Special Christmas': What to know about Eagles, Jason Kelce's Christmas album

You've heard of a blue Christmas and a white Christmas. Now, thanks to Jason Kelce and the Eagles, Philadelphia fans can enjoy a green Christmas. Midnight green, that is. Kelce, enlisting the help of fellow offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — as well as cameos from teammates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham — will release an Eagles-themed Christmas album in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers are reportedly offering head coach job to former Panthers coach

Nebraska reportedly is close to finalizing a deal with its preferred coach of the future: former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal is not expected to be announced until sometime after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative

South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
COLUMBIA, SC
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'

It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.

