Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach

When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
AUBURN, AL
Jaguars mascot wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: 'The most Florida thing you've ever seen'

The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather... interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville. NFL fans first noticed de Ville's strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. He stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
HOUSTON, TX
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12

"Monday Night Football" in Week 12 features a matchup of two sub.-500 AFC teams as the Steelers and Colts go head-to-head in prime time. The Steelers have one of the worst records in the AFC at 3-7. Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth affair with the Bengals in Week 11, falling 37-30 to their division rival. Najee Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 265 yards and a TD.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

We’re entering the penultimate week of the fantasy football regular season, and making the right start at quarterback is crucial for your chances of ending the week with a "W" or "L." Our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings see a new face in the top 15 while two other typical must-start QBs endure tough matchups, putting them firmly on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble.
MINNESOTA STATE
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it

Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
SEATTLE, WA
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Why Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bears vs. Jets instead of Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

The Bears are going to be thin at the quarterback position in their Week 12 matchup against the Jets. Going into the game, it was always unlikely that Justin Fields was going to play. Chicago's normal starting quarterback was dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the team's Week 11 loss to the Falcons, so the team took a cautious approach with him.
CHICAGO, IL
South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative

South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
COLUMBIA, SC

