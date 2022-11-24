Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Eagles' black helmets, explained: Why Philadelphia is going 'dark mode' on 'Sunday Night Football'
The Eagles have worn black alternate jerseys for several years, but they'll have an added twist to the look on "Sunday Night Football": black helmets. The team tweeted "Dark mode activated" earlier in the week to announce its uniform for the Week 12 matchup against the Packers. If you like...
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with rib ailment
The Packers' playoff hopes appeared to be on the brink of elimination Sunday night against the Eagles. The sight of an injured Aaron Rodgers does little to bolster confidence in Green Bay reaching the playoffs. Rodgers left the "Sunday Night Football" contest in Philadelphia in the third quarter with a...
Sporting News
Who is Cadillac Williams? How Auburn star went from NFL to Tigers' interim head coach
When Bryan Harsin was fired from his job as Auburn head coach at the end of the October, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams made a lot of sense in the interim. He had been with the program as a running backs coach since 2019, he was beloved by the Tigers and their fans from his time there as a running back, and he wasn't the retread we often see when a college coach gets fired.
Sporting News
Jaguars mascot wears Speedo vs. Ravens, prompting strong NFL Twitter reaction: 'The most Florida thing you've ever seen'
The Jaguars are pulling out all the stops to try to beat the Ravens in Week 12. That includes putting a rather... interesting outfit on their mascot, Jaxson de Ville. NFL fans first noticed de Ville's strange attire during a Justin Tucker field goal attempt early in the game. He stood by the goalposts and appeared to be wearing minimal clothing.
Sporting News
Broncos QB Russell Wilson confronted by heated DL Mike Purcell during loss to Panthers, reaching new season low
The Broncos' season is continuing to unravel on the field, and frustrations appear to be boiling over. Fox cameras caught defensive tackle Mike Purcell screaming in Russell Wilson's face on the sideline amid the team's offensive struggles. Wilson, rarely confrontational, didn't react harshly but did say something back to Purcell.
Sporting News
Tempers flare on Broncos sideline vs. Panthers as DL Mike Purcell screams in QB Russell Wilson's face
The Broncos' season is continuing to unravel on the field, and frustrations appear to be boiling over. Fox cameras caught defensive tackle Mike Purcell screaming in Russell Wilson's face on the sideline amid the team's offensive struggles. Wilson, rarely confrontational, didn't react harshly but did say something back to Purcell.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Sporting News
Doug Pederson explains Jaguars' decision to go for 2, sealing comeback win vs. Ravens: 'What do we have to lose?'
As officials reviewed whether Marvin Jones was down in bounds on his late fourth-quarter touchdown, the question on everyone's mind was if the Jaguars would go for 2 and the win. Facing the AFC North-leading Ravens, the Jaguars had just stormed back from a 27-20 deficit in the final minutes...
Sporting News
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12
"Monday Night Football" in Week 12 features a matchup of two sub.-500 AFC teams as the Steelers and Colts go head-to-head in prime time. The Steelers have one of the worst records in the AFC at 3-7. Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth affair with the Bengals in Week 11, falling 37-30 to their division rival. Najee Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 265 yards and a TD.
Sporting News
College football picks, predictions against the spread for every conference championship game
Conference championship weekend is the final piece of the College Football Playoff puzzle. There are 10 conference championship games in Week 14. That includes seven games involving ranked teams, and five games where both teams are ranked. The two matchups that will get the most attention will be the Pac-12...
Sporting News
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
We’re entering the penultimate week of the fantasy football regular season, and making the right start at quarterback is crucial for your chances of ending the week with a "W" or "L." Our Week 13 fantasy QB rankings see a new face in the top 15 while two other typical must-start QBs endure tough matchups, putting them firmly on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble.
Sporting News
Why 'NFL RedZone,' CBS didn't show ending to Raiders' overtime win vs. Seahawks
The Raiders-Seahawks game proved to be one of the more entertaining showdowns in Week 12, with both teams going back and forth in an eventual 40-34 overtime victory for Las Vegas. Indeed, it was running back Josh Jacobs who provided the climactic finish for the game, rushing 86 yards for...
Sporting News
Packers QB depth chart: Jordan Love plays well vs. Eagles after Aaron Rodgers injury
If the Packers' path to the playoffs was described as an uphill battle before the "Sunday Night Football" game against the Eagles, it could perhaps be described as staring up at a cliff after. Green Bay fell in Philadelphia 40-33 to drop to 4-8 on the season. That record puts...
Sporting News
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it
Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
Sporting News
Rams coach Sean McVay takes hard shot to head from own player's helmet vs. Chiefs
The Rams' injury bug has reached the coaching staff. Coach Sean McVay took a hard shot to the head from one of his own players whil standing on the sideline during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, though he appeared to be all right afterward. McVay walked right into reserve tight...
Sporting News
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Houston Astros add to embarrassment of riches with Jose Abreu signing
The Houston Astros, fresh off winning their second World Series title, have made a big free agency signing aimed at
Sporting News
Why Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bears vs. Jets instead of Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian
The Bears are going to be thin at the quarterback position in their Week 12 matchup against the Jets. Going into the game, it was always unlikely that Justin Fields was going to play. Chicago's normal starting quarterback was dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the team's Week 11 loss to the Falcons, so the team took a cautious approach with him.
Sporting News
South Carolina's Shane Beamer tweaks ESPN's Jesse Palmer after Gamecocks ruin Clemson Playoff narrative
South Carolina scored what might be the biggest upset of Rivalry Week on Saturday, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the second top-10 victory in as many weeks for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks squad; it beat then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. South Carolina ends its regular season with an 8-4 record, a likely top-25 ranking and momentum heading into bowl season.
Comments / 0