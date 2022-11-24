ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
Silver dream goes bust: Ouray mine faces lawsuits for $10M in unpaid bills

OURAY — The court-appointed receiver for the Revenue Mine is searching for potential buyers, as Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., which aimed to resume production before shutting down last year, is facing multiple lawsuits over more than $10 million in allegedly unpaid bills. According to a report filed with the...
Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
Fire chief: Log Hill clubhouse 'a total loss'

The former clubhouse on Ponderosa Drive is a "total loss" after a fire broke out Saturday night, Log Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Rogers said. An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin Sunday, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. "When we arrived on scene, we had...
